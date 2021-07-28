Atlanta Open 2021: John Isner vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) John Isner vs Jack Sock

Date: 29 July 2021

Tournament: Truist Atlanta Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round 16)

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $555,995

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

John Isner vs Jack Sock preview

Five-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner will face his good friend and fellow American Jack Sock in the second round of the ATP 250 event on Thursday.

Defending champion Isner was made to go the distance in his opener against J.J. Wolf. Isner was able to break his younger opponent once in the first set to take it 6-4, but Wolf fired back with some huge groundstrokes to edge the second set in a tiebreaker.

However, Isner raised his level in the third set and broke Wolf's serve once which was enough to seal a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4 victory. The 36-year-old's next opponent, Jack Sock, is also expected to provide stiff resistance.

Sock was once ranked as high as No. 8 in the world, but is now outside the top 200. But he has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence this season. Sock won the ATP Challenger title at Little Rock last month and backed it up with a run to the quarterfinals in Newport, where he was defeated by eventual champion Kevin Anderson.

The 28-year-old looked in good nick in his first-round match in Atlanta, overcoming Lithunia's Ricardas Berankis in three tough sets.

John Isner vs Jack Sock head-to-head

John Isner and Jack Sock embrace at the net

John Isner leads Jack Sock 5-3 in their head-to-head. The 36-year-old defeated Sock in both their previous meetings in Atlanta without dropping a set.

John Isner vs Jack Sock prediction

John Isner is expected to cruise on serve, considering Jack Sock has a pretty mediocre return. But Sock possesses a lethal forehand, which will come in handy during baseline exchanges.

Sock is also a good volleyer and likes to move forward to finish points off. But his backhand is a liability and can leak unforced errors when attacked. He will need to protect that wing by running around it to hit more forehands.

Isner, meanwhile, has struggled for rhythm from the back of the court in recent weeks. If Sock can get enough returns in play, he should be able to pull off the upset win.

Prediction: Jack Sock to win in three tight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram