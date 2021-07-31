Atlanta Open 2021: Taylor Fritz vs John Isner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (6) John Isner

Date: 31 July 2021

Tournament: Truist Atlanta Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $555,995

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST, 11 pm GMT

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner preview

Taylor Fritz and John Isner will square off in an all-American semifinal clash at the 2021 Atlanta Open on Saturday.

Fritz came through a marathon tussle against compatriot Reilly Opelka in his previous match. The 23-year-old needed two hours and 52 minutes to fend off Opelka 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4) in a match that saw no breaks of serve.

John Isner

Isner also had to battle hard to advance to the last four. The American was taken the distance by Australian Christopher O'Connell, but eventually prevailed 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4.

Isner's serve held up well as he conceded only one break point and fired 30 aces. He will be hoping to post similar numbers on Saturday as well.

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner head-to-head

Taylor Fritz and John Isner have split their previous four meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 2-2 deadlock. That said, Fritz hasn't lost to Isner since 2017.

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner prediction

Fritz hasn't lost to Isner since 2017.

Both Taylor Fritz and John Isner made it to the semifinals in Los Cabos last week, but were unable to progress to the summit clash.

Fritz, in particular, has been playing well since his return to the tour following an injury hiatus. The American will fancy his chances against Isner, who he has beaten comprehensively in their last two meetings.

The match will be dominated by serve, with both men firing down aces at will. Fritz possesses a far better ground game and he is also a good mover for his height, which should give him the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets

