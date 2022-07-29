Atlanta Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex de Minaur vs (LL) Adrian Mannarino

Date: July 29, 2022

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 6 pm GMT and 11:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Third seed Alex de Minaur will take on lucky loser Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, de Minaur was up against compatriot James Duckworth in the second round. He snagged a break to lead 4-2 in the opening set, but his opponent fought his way back to tie the score at 4-4. The 23-year old then secured another break of serve to go 5-4 up. He faced some difficulty in serving out the set, but after saving a break point, he clinched the opener.

De Minaur went up an early break to lead 2-0 in the second set. He held on to this advantage until the very end and served out the match with ease to win 6-4, 6-4. This was his fifth consecutive victory in Atlanta, dating back to his title-winning run in 2019.

Adrian Mannarino at the Atlanta Open

Adrian Mannarino lost in the qualifying round of the Atlanta Open, but got a second shot following Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal. He took the Australian's place in the main draw and has made the most of the opportunity. Following a win over Peter Gojowczyk in the first round, he set up a second-round showdown with Andres Martin.

Mannarino started the match on the backfoot as he trailed 3-0 in the first set. He stepped up his game and managed to level the score at 4-4. The Frenchman then secured a break of serve to lead 6-5 and had no problem serving out the set.

The second set was more straightforward. Mannarino broke his opponent's serve twice and claimed the last four games of the match to win 7-5, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

They've split their two meetings so far to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Mannarino won their most recent encounter at the Libema Open a few weeks ago in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alex de Minaur -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 21.5 (-120) Adrian Mannarino +275 -1.5 (+500) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Australian Open

De Minaur has had a much better year than Mannarino so far and as such he'll enter this contest as the favorite. His serving stats were pretty decent in the second round against Duckworth. While he was a bit inconsistent with his groundstrokes, he did well enough to get the job done.

Mannarino has stepped up his game since getting into the draw as a lucky loser. He has won both of his matches in straight sets, though he was tested a fair bit in each of them. The Frenchman will look to trouble de Minaur with his lefty serve and flat groundstrokes. He also loves to mix things up and is likely to keep the 23-year-old on his toes.

De Minaur, on his part, is well equipped to deal with the challenges presented by Mannarino. His court coverage is impressive and if he's able to stay aggressive during the rallies, he's likely to come out on top in most of them.

De Minaur has been quite consistent this year and while he did lose to Mannarino recently, he's likely to be better prepared this time around. Expect the Australian to move another step closer to a second title in Atlanta.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

