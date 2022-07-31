Atlanta Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex de Minaur vs (6) Jenson Brooksby

Date: July 31, 2022

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 9 pm GMT and 2:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Alex de Minaur vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Atlanta Open

Third seed Alex de Minaur will take on home favorite Jenson Brooksby in the final of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Sunday.

Following wins over James Duckworth and Adrian Mannarino, de Minaur was up against Ilya Ivashka in the semifinals. He started the match on a strong note, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. However, his opponent won the next three games in a row to level the score.

De Minaur once again lost serve towards the end of the set, following which Ivashka served it out to clinch it. The Australian raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set. This time, he didn't allow his opponent to make a comeback, and soon enough he bagged the set to take the match to a decider.

The third set played out similarly to the second. De Minaur once again led 4-1, and Ivashka was unable to claw his way back into the match. The 23-year-old won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to reach his 10th career final and second in Atlanta. He won the title here in 2019.

Atlanta Open 🎾 @ATLOpenTennis will bring the heat to the finals!



After a rainy start, came back to secure his spot with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ivashka.



#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries Thewill bring the heat to the finals!After a rainy start, @alexdeminaur came back to secure his spot with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ivashka. The 👿 will bring the heat to the finals!After a rainy start, @alexdeminaur 🇦🇺 came back to secure his spot with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ivashka.#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries https://t.co/UsrufG4DNa

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Jenson Brooksby defeated Benoit Paire, Mackenzie McDonald and defending champion John Isner to set up a semifinal showdown against Frances Tiafoe. The 21-year-old was off to a flying start as he went 3-0 up. After a hold of serve by his opponent, the young American claimed the next three games to take the first set.

Brooksby snagged a break of serve to start the second set and lead 2-0. He held on to his advantage until the very end. He served for the match at 5-4, but Tiafoe didn't go down without a fight.

Brooksby missed the first couple of match points, then had to save a break point as well. After wasting another three match points, he finally got the job done on his sixth attempt to win 6-1, 6-4 and reach his third career final.

Alex de Minaur vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alex de Minaur vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alex de Minaur -110 +1.5 (-275) Over 22.5 (-115) Jenson Brooksby -110 -1.5 (+195) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 ATP Cup

Brooksby has competed quite well in Atlanta so far. He has dropped just one set en route to the title round, which was against Isner in the quarterfinals.

Brooksby's serve isn't a huge weapon, but he has made the most of it this week. He has lost serve just twice across his four matches.

De Minaur needed to stage a comeback in the previous two matches after dropping the opening set. Nevertheless, he has extended his winning streak to seven matches in Atlanta, dating back to his 2019 title run.

Both players generally rely on their court coverage to retrieve as much as possible to keep the points going. De Minaur is quite capable of being proactive from time to time by adding pace to his groundstrokes. However, Brooksby's consistent and defensive brand of tennis makes it hard to hit through him.

Brooksby might feel the nerves as he closes in on his first title. De Minaur's experience and determination will definitely come in handy. This is a match that could go down to the wire, but the Australian should edge out his younger opponent to lift the trophy.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far