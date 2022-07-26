Atlanta Open 2022: Brandon Nakashima vs John Millman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Brandon Nakashima vs John Millman

Date: July 27, 2022

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Brandon Nakashima vs John Millman preview

Brandon Nakashima at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Home favorite Brandon Nakashima will take on Australia's John Millman in the second round of the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Fresh off a maiden fourth-round showing at Wimbledon, his first at a Grand Slam, Nakashima was up against Jordan Thompson in the first round. Neither player got close to a breakpoint for most of the set. With his opponent serving to stay in the set at 6-5, the American had a set point but failed to convert. The opening set then headed into a tie-break. Though Thompson raced to a 5-2 lead, the 20-year-old won the next five points to clinch the set.

Thompson jumped to a 3-0 lead to start the second set. This time, he didn't allow his opponent to claw his way back and soon bagged the set.

Nakashima got the decisive break in the sixth game of the third set to go 4-2 up, which essentially sealed the match in his favor. He emerged with a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 win.

Atlanta Open 🎾 @ATLOpenTennis



Brandon Nakashima ! Nakashima wins a 3-set battle on Stadium Court Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.



John Millman at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

John Millman was initially set to compete in the qualifying rounds of the Atlanta Open, but a few withdrawals secured him a direct entry into the main draw. He kicked off his campaign against compatriot Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

Neither player secured a break of serve as the opening set went into a tie-break, where Millman won seven consecutive points to take the set. A solitary service break was enough for Popyrin to win the second set and take the match to a decider.

Millman started the third set on a strong note, winning three straight games to go 3-0 up. Popyrin was unable to recover from this deficit, giving the 33-year-old a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-3 win.

Brandon Nakashima vs John Millman head-to-head

Nakashima leads Millman 1-0 in the head-to-head after winning their only encounter, which came at this year's Dallas Open.

Brandon Nakashima vs John Millman odds

Brandon Nakashima vs John Millman prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the 2022 Miami Open.

Nakashima made it to the final in Atlanta last year, where he lost to John Isner in the clash. He will be aiming to go a step further this time around.

The American has enjoyed a better season than Millman so far, and as such will be the favorite to come through this clash. Both players were stretched to three sets in the first round and will now look to clean up their games.

Millman won quite a few points on the back of his first serve and he frustrated his opponent quite well by retrieving most shots and keeping the ball in play.

Nakashima will look to step in with his backhand and take control of the match. While he didn't win too many break points, he still did well during his returns in his first-round match against Thompson. He pounced on the slower second serves and he'll need to attack those in a similar manner against Millman as well.

Nakashima served quite well in the previous round, hitting nine aces and winning 79% of first serve points. The youngster has the edge in this department compared to his opponent. Millman could provide a stern test for the American, but Nakashima should be able to navigate his way past the challenge posed by him to advance further.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets.

