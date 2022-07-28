Atlanta Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Frances Tiafoe vs (8) Brandon Nakashima.

Date: July 29, 2022.

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Atlanta, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $708,530.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Frances Tiafoe vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Brandon Nakashima will square off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Tiafoe was up against Taro Daniel in the second round. The American held three break points in the ninth game of the opening set, but failed to capitalize on them. Serving to stay in the set at 5-4 after that, he saved a set point for a gutsy hold of serve.

Tiafoe then secured a break of serve in the following game and easily served out the set to clinch it after that. He broke his opponent's serve twice to race to a 4-1 lead in the second set. Daniel managed to retrieve one of the service breaks, but was unable to stage a comeback in the end.

Tiafoe eventually won 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals in Atlanta for the first time.

Brandon Nakashima at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

After a first-round win over Jordan Thompson, Brandon Nakashima set up a second-round showdown with John Millman.

Neither player managed to break serve in the opening set, which led to a tie-break. The Australian held three set points, but was unable to seal the deal. Nakashima wasted a set point of his own after that, but bagged the set on his second opportunity.

The American managed a break of serve in the fifth game of the second set and built up a 4-2 lead. He didn't squander this advantage and with Millman unable to stage a fightback, the 20-year-old won the match 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Nakashima made it to the title round in Atlanta last year, losing to John Isner in straight sets. The youngster will be aiming to go one better this time around.

Frances Tiafoe vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Tiafoe leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. All of their encounters have been on hardcourts so far, with the 24-year old winning the most recent one at this year's Miami Open in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe +100 +1.5 (-275) Over 22.5 (-140) Brandon Nakashima -125 -1.5 (+185) Under 22.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 French Open.

Both players were tested a fair bit in the previous round, but raised their level when it mattered to emerge victorious.

Tiafoe served quite well and was exceptional on return too. He hit 12 aces and won a whopping 87% of his first-serve points. He pummeled Daniel's weak second serve by winning 62% of return points.

Nakashima's stats were quite similar too. He blasted 10 aces with no double faults while winning 76% of his first-serve points. However, his return numbers weren't as high as Tiafoe's and if he doesn't improve on those, he could be staring at yet another loss against his compatriot.

All three matches between the duo have been closely fought, but for now it appears that Tiafoe has Nakashima's number. He has adapted quite well to his younger opponent's game, so the latter might need to switch things up considerably for a different outcome.

Tiafoe is the more powerful hitter between the two players and Nakashima's main concern will be to find a way to neutralize his opponent's forehand. If he doesn't, he could be on the receiving end of a barrage of winners.

The two are in pretty decent form at the moment. However, considering Tiafoe's perfect winning record against Nakashima, he certainly has the edge in this encounter as well.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far