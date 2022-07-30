Atlanta Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Frances Tiafoe vs (6) Jenson Brooksby

Date: July 27, 2022

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT and 4:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby preview

17th seed Frances Tiafoe will face Jenson Brooksby in the semifinals of the Atlanta Open on Saturday. The 24-year-old has won 17 out of 31 matches so far this season, with his most notable result being the final of the Estoril Open.

Here, he beat Dusan Lajovic, Nuno Borges, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sebastian Korda before losing 6-3, 6-3 to Sebastian Baez in the title clash.

Tiafoe was seeded fourth at the Atlanta Open and thus, received a bye to the last 16. He beat Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4 before defeating eighth seed Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2 to book his place in the semifinals.

Brooksby has won 17 out of 29 matches so far this season, with his best run coming at the Dallas Open, where he reached the final before losing 7-6(5), 7-6(3) to Reilly Opelka. The American also reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Masters and the Italian Open.

Brooksby was seeded sixth at the Atlanta Open and beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-1 before defeating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he came back from a set down to defeat John Isner 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and sealed his place in the semifinals.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Brooksby leads 1-0 head-to-head against Tiafoe, having beaten him 7-6(4), 7-5 in last year's Citi Open in Washington.

The winner of the match will take on either Ilya Ivashka or Alex de Minaur in the final of the Atlanta Open

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Frances Tiafoe +120 +1.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-120) Jenson Brooksby -150 -1.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Tiafoe might be the highest-ranked player, but Brooksby has a better record on hardcourts this season. The latter has won 12 out of 16 matches on the surface this season compared to the World No. 29's 6-5 record.

Tiafoe will look to make the most out of his strong serve and forehand. The 24-year-old has served 64 aces in his last six matches and will be eager to serve more of those on Saturday.

Brooksby's counterpunching skills are the ideal foil to Tiafoe's explosive game. The 21-year-old will try to wear out his opponent with some drawn-out rallies and his unique shot-making, which is often well disguised, could baffle Tiafoe.

The match will be a very interesting one between two talents who have contrasting game styles. However, given his record on the surface, Brooksby should manage to come out on top and reach his second final of the season.

Pick: Brooksby to win in three sets.

