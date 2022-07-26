Atlanta Open 2022: Jenson Brooksby vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jenson Brooksby vs Benoit Paire.

Date: July 26, 2022.

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Atlanta, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $708,530.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Jenson Brooksby vs Benoit Paire preview

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Home favorite Jenson Brooksby will square off against Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Tuesday.

Brooksby's most recent tournament was Wimbledon, where he reached the third round upon his debut. The youngster has enjoyed considerable success on hardcourts this year. He reached his second career final at the Dallas Open in February, losing to compatriot Reilly Opelka.

Brooksby then reached the fourth round at the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. In the former, he notched up his first win over a top-10 player by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Due to his consistent results, he reached a career-high ranking of No. 33 last month.

Brooksby made everyone take notice of him at last year's US Open, where he made it to the fourth round before going down to Novak Djokovic after winning the first set 6-1. The American will be aiming for similar memorable runs in the lead-up to the season's final Grand Slam.

Benoit Paire at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Wins have been quite hard to come by for Benoit Paire this season. At the Australian Open, he made it to the third round with victories over Thiago Monteiro and Grigor Dimitrov. He then lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets.

Paire then lost in the first round of his next 10 tournaments. The Frenchman finally snapped his losing streak by defeating Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Geneva Open. Casper Ruud defeated him in the next round.

Paire then bowed out of the opening round of the French Open. He then didn't win a single match during the grasscourt swing either. Following Wimbledon, he competed at the Swiss Open, but retired in the midst of the second round during his first-round contest, racking up yet another loss in the process.

Jenson Brooksby vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

The duo have not faced off prior to this, so their head-to-head is deadlocked at 0-0 for now.

Jenson Brooksby vs Benoit Paire odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jenson Brooksby -750 +1.5 (-2500) Over 20.5 (-105) Benoit Paire +475 -1.5 (+775) Under 20.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jenson Brooksby vs Benoit Paire prediction

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

With just three wins under his belt this year, Paire has become the underdog in every match he competes in these days. Brooksby performed quite well on hardcourts before the tour moved on to clay and grass. He'll be aiming to pick up from where he left off.

Brooksby's serve lets him down quite often, so Paire's likely to have quite a few chances to get back into the match if he falls behind. The young American isn't lacking too much in other aspects of the game. He's an excellent mover and uses it to build his game around that.

Paire's unpredictablility is likely to keep Brooksby on his toes. Despite being far from his best, one can't completely count out the Frenchman. If he does play at this best, he could certainly put up a fight. The 21-year old will look to target his relatively weaker forehand wing to elicit some errors.

Brooksby's stamina and rally tolerance will certainly tilt the match in his favor. Paire is known to give up at times when the going gets tough, but even otherwise it doesn't seem like he has a shot at winning. The Frenchman is currently on a five-match losing streak.

It seems like Brooksby's match to lose, but the youngster is likely to put his best foot forward in front of his home crowd.

Pick: Jenson Brooksby to win in straight sets.

