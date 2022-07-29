Atlanta Open 2022: John Isner vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) John Isner vs (6) Jenson Brooksby

Date: July 29, 2022

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Match timing: Not before 8 pm local time, 12 am GMT and 5:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

John Isner vs Jenson Brooksby preview

John Isner at the 2022 Atlanta Open

Defending champion John Isner will square off against sixth seed Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Isner commenced his title defense against rising youngster Ben Shelton. Neither player got close to a break point for most of the opening set. The teenager held a solitary break point, which was also a set point, as the defending champion served to stay in the set at 6-5.

Isner managed to fend it off to push the set into a tie-break. After wasting two set points of his own, he had to save another one. He finally managed to clinch the set on his fourth opportunity. Shelton wasn't disheartened by the setback as he started the second set by jumping to a 2-0 lead. The teenager maintained this lead until the end of the set to win it.

Neither player caught a whiff of a break point in the third set as they held serve quite comfortably. In the ensuing tie-break, Isner came out on top to win the match 7-6(8), 4-6, 7-6(3).

Atlanta Open 🎾 @ATLOpenTennis Isner still reigns supreme in Atlanta!



He advances to the quarterfinals after an impressive battle with young American Ben Shelton .



7-6(8), 4-6, 7-6(3)



#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries | @JohnIsner

@TennisTV / @atptour Isner still reigns supreme in Atlanta!He advances to the quarterfinals after an impressive battle with young American Ben Shelton7-6(8), 4-6, 7-6(3) 👑 Isner still reigns supreme in Atlanta! He advances to the quarterfinals after an impressive battle with young American Ben Shelton 🇺🇸. 7-6(8), 4-6, 7-6(3) #AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries | @JohnIsner 🎥 @TennisTV / @atptour https://t.co/l496CO6EmQ

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Following a comfortable first-round victory over Benoit Paire, Jenson Brooksby was up against compatriot Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. The duo traded breaks to start the match and then held serve for the next five games.

Brooksby got the decisive break in the eighth game to go 5-3 up, and then served out the set quite easily. He kept piling on the pressure in the second set as well and snagged a break in the fifth game to lead 3-2. McDonald had a couple of break point chances in the very next game to get back on serve, but failed to convert either of them.

This sealed the match in Brooksby's favor, and he soon served it out to win 6-3, 6-4.

John Isner vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

This is set to be the first encounter between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

John Isner vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) John Isner +120 -1.5 (+260) Over 23.5 (-130) Jenson Brooksby -155 +1.5 (-400) Under 23.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

John Isner vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

John Isner at the 2022 French Open

While Brooksby has cruised through his matches so far, Isner was put to the test in the second round as he barely managed to get over the finish line. The young American will definitely fancy his chances of scoring a big scalp by knocking out the defending champion.

Isner's serve did bail him out of difficult spots during his second-round win over Shelton, but it was a little inconsistent. He hit 16 aces, which is a low number for him, especially in a three-set match. Brooksby isn't a big server himself, so if the defending champion is having an off day on serve once again, it could level the playing field.

Isner managed to win just 22% of return points in his previous match, while the same stat for Brooksby stood at 43%. If the youngster is able to neutralize his opponent's big serve with some efficient returns, the scales will certainly tip in his favor.

Isner is a six-time champion in Atlanta, so getting rid of him won't be that easy. Brooksby has his task cut out for him, but it feels like he's going to rise to the occasion and emerge victorious.

Pick: Jenson Brooksby to win in three sets.

