Atlanta Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Nick Kyrgios vs (Q) Peter Gojowczyk.

Date: July 26, 2022.

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Atlanta, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $708,530.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Nick Kyrgios vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios will take on qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Tuesday.

Kyrgios is returning to action for the first time since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon a few weeks ago. He lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets at the All England Club. He has performed quite well outside of grass events this year as well. While the 27-year old lost a little early at the Australian Open in singles, he claimed the doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios then reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open, losing to Rafael Nadal. He followed it up with a fourth-round showing at the Miami Open, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner. The Australian has been quite consistent on hardcourts, and after reaching his maiden Grand Slam final in singles recently, he'll be feeling quite confident too.

Kyrgios is a former Atlanta Open champion, having won the title in 2016. Given his form, he'll look to triumph for a second time here.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



( Nick Kyrgios, IG story) Nick Kyrgios is already back to workout!Nick Kyrgios, IG story) Nick Kyrgios is already back to workout! 💪(🎥 Nick Kyrgios, IG story) https://t.co/PqbIrM9Rra

Peter Gojowczyk at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

Gojowczyk has struggled quite a bit this year, registering just a couple of main draw wins so far. At the Mexican Open, he defeated Brandon Nakashima to make the second round, where due to a walkover by Alexander Zverev, he advanced to the quarterfinals. He then lost to Cameron Norrie.

Gojowczyk scored his second win of the year by defeating Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Newport Open last week. He then lost to John Isner in the second round. The German had to undergo qualifying to make the main draw of the Atlanta Open.

Gojowczyk scored a three-set win over Ernesto Escobedo in the first round. He followed it up with a straight-sets victory over Steve Johnson to successfully qualify for the main draw.

Nick Kyrgios vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Nick Kyrgios vs Peter Gojowczyk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Nick Kyrgios -650 +1.5 (-2500) Over 20.5 (-140) Peter Gojowczyk +425 -1.5 (+725) Under 20.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Nick Kyrgios vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open.

Considering their respective form so far, Kyrgios will be the overwhelming favorite to come through this encounter. Gojowczyk's 2-10 record for the year hasn't inspired much confidence in his chances. However, he has already won a couple of qualifying matches to make the main draw.

The German has some match-play under his belt, while his opponent will be playing his first match on hardcourts in almost four months. This could tilt the scales in Gojowczyk's favor. If Kyrgios is off to a slow start, he might find himself in trouble, but only if the 33-year old plays at a high level from the beginning.

Kyrgios will look to dictate play with his big serve and hard-hitting groundstrokes. Gojowczyk will also need to keep an eye out for the occasional underarm serve. The German himself has been serving rather decently, hitting a total of 27 aces in two qualifying rounds.

Gojowczyk will need to keep up his serving stats from the previous rounds if he wants to succeed against the Australian. He has the tools to trouble Kyrgios, but his lack of consistency often puts him on the backfoot against higher-ranked players.

It's possible that Kyrgios might take some time to get going, but after that he should prove to be unstoppable.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

