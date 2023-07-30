Atlanta Open 2023 final: Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: July 30, 2023

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $737,170

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Top seed Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 82 Aleksandar Vukic in the final of the 2023 Atlanta Open on Sunday.

Fritz scored straight-sets wins over Yibing Wu and Kei Nishikori to set up a semifinal clash against fellow American J.J. Wolf. The former snagged an early break of serve in the first set to go 3-0 up and held on to the lead to clinch the set.

The two were evenly matched for most of the second set and defended their serve quite well. Fritz came up with the lone break point opportunity of the set, which he successfully converted in the 11th game to lead 6-5. He then served out the match in the following game to win 6-3, 7-5 and reach his second final of the year.

Vukic defeated Ethan Quinn, Yoshihito Nishioka and Christopher Eubanks to reach the last four, where he faced Ugo Humbert. The Australian fell behind 3-0 in the first set and was unable to make up for the deficit, costing him the set.

With both players remaining rather steady on serve in the second set, it went to a tie-break. Vukic gained the upper hand in it to take the set and force a decider. The 27-year old led by a break in the third set, but Humbert managed to get back on serve.

With the match back on even terms, Vukic made one final push. He bagged the last three games of the contest to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 comeback win and reach his maiden ATP final.

Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Taylor Fritz Aleksandar Vukic

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Aleksandar Vukic at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Fritz has been in good form all week and hasn't dropped a set yet. He blasted 13 aces in the previous round and won 85% of his first serve points. The American also struck 26 winners against just four unforced errors.

Vukic turned the tables on Humbert to be within striking distance of his first career title. He had a good day on serve as well with 17 aces and 74% of first serve points won.

Fritz has won the last four finals he has contested. He'll certainly have the advantage when it comes to forehand exchanges. He is also a better returner than Vukic, so that's another aspect working in his favor.

Vukic has been punching above his weight all week and has knocked out three players ranked higher than him so far. He's certainly capable of putting up a fight, but Fritz should be able to overcome the challenge to claim his second title of the year.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.