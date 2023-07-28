Atlanta Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (8) J.J. Wolf

Date: July 29, 2023

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Atlanta, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $737,170

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Taylor Fritz vs J.J. Wolf preview

Fritz is in the last four.

Top seed Taylor Fritz takes on eighth seed J.J. Wolf in an all-American Atlanta Open semifinal on Saturday, July 29.

World No. 9 Fritz produced an impressive performance against comeback man Kei Nishikori to reach his seventh semifinal of the season. In a tight opening set, featuring five straight holds to love, the American made his move in the tenth game to draw first blood.

With Nishikori taking a medical timeout and looking hindered by physical issues in the second set, Fritz dropped only two games to book his place in the last four. The American won 25/29 first-serve points in the 73-minute contest as he improved to 36-16 on the season and 11-5 in Atlanta, where he lost to Alex de Minaur in the 2019 final.

Meanwhile, World No. 46 Wolf was impressive in his quarterfinal against German Dominik Koepfer. The 24-year-old dropped only two games to take a one-set lead. It was more of the same story in the second, where he conceded three games to book his first meeting with Fritz.

Wolf is now 20-15 on the season and 3-1 in Atlanta as he reached his second semifinal of the season, the first being in Dallas. Barring a second-round defeat in Miami, Wolf has now won four of his last five hardcourt matches, including three this week without dropping a set.

Taylor Fritz vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

The two players haven't met on the tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs J.J. Wolf odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz J.J. Wolf

The odds will be updated when they release.

Taylor Fritz vs J.J. Wolf prediction

Wolf is into his second semifinal of the season.

Both Fritz and Wolf are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Fritz, the No. 1 American in the ATP rankings, takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency, especially on hardcourts, where he has a 154-109 record and three titles. Wolf, on the other hand, is only 28-25 on the surface.

Both men are yet to drop a set this week, but Wolf has played a match more than his opponent, as Fritz had a first-round bye. Considering Fritz's rousing form this season, expect him to take the win.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets