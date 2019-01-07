ATP Auckland Open 2019: Preview, Schedule, Players list, Timings, and Where to Watch

John Isner will be seeded no. 1 for the tournament

After an action-packed first week, which saw Kevin Anderson, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Kei Nishikori win titles at Pune, Doha, and Brisbane respectively, the men's tennis action will now move to Sydney and Auckland.

While the Sydney Open has already begun, the Auckland Open, or the 2019 ASB Classic, will commence from January 7. 28 players will be taking part in the main draw, with the top four seeds receiving a bye in the first round. The women's tournament at the same venue took place last week with Julia Goerges emerging the winner in the singles category.

This will be the 43rd edition of the men's tournament in Auckland, with the first one taking place way back in 1976. The tournament has usually been held every year one week prior to the Australian Open.

Most of the top players refrain from participating given the fact that the Australian Open begins soon after. Big-serving American John Isner will go into the tournament as the top seed. Isner had a breakthrough year in 2018, reaching the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships and the quarters of the US Open. He qualified for the World Tour Finals as well after Rafael Nadal pulled out.

Fabio Fognini, who had a great year in 2018 as well, has been named as the second seed for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut, who just won his ninth ATP career title at Doha, defeating Tomas Berdych in the final, has pulled out of the Auckland Open in order to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year. The Spaniard won the tournament in Auckland in 2016 and 2018. USA's Steve Johnson, who was seeded ninth, will take Bautista Agut's place in the draw.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2019 Auckland ASB Classic:

Players List

Top 8 seeds(Singles):

1 - John Isner

2 - Fabio Fognini

3 - Marco Cecchinato

4 - Pablo Carreno Busta

6 - Hyeon Chung

7 - Denis Shapovalov

8 - Gael Monfils

9 - Steve Johnson

Day 1 Singles Schedule With Timings:

Marius Copil vs Taylor Fritz - 04:00 IST

Jan Lennard Struff vs Laslo Djere - 06:00 IST

Phillip Kohlschreiber vs Bradley Klahn - 06:00 IST

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire - 07:30 IST

Maximillian Marterer vs Tennys Sandgren - 08:30 IST

Mackenzie McDonald vs Matteo Berrettini - 10:00 IST

Joao Sousa vs Denis Shapovalov - 11:30 IST

Previous winners

2018 - Roberto Bautista Agut

2017 - Jack Sock

2016 - Roberto Bautista Agut

2015 - Jiri Vesely

2014 - John Isner

Where To Watch:

The matches will not be streamed live in India. They can be streamed live on Tennis TV, through a subscription.

