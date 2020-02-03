ATP Cordoba Open 2020: TV Schedule and Live Stream details

Diego Schwartzman is the top seed at the 2020 Cordoba Open

With the conclusion of yet another magnificent stretch at the Australian Open, the tennis action will shift to Cordoba, Argentina where the ATP 250 tournament will be played. Part of the three ATP 250 series that takes place immediately after the Australian Open comes to a close, the Cordoba Open 2020 marks the beginning of the four-week Golden Swing in Latin America.

The Cordoba Open 2020 marks the first clay-court event of the calendar and will showcase top Argentine seeds and other well-ranked players from the ATP tour. In its second edition this year, the Cordoba Open 2020 had begun with Juan Ignacio Londero winning his maiden tour-level title at the ATP 250 tournament in his home country. Londero, who went on to create ripples in the major events of the year later, was a discovery at Cordoba. The defending champion is returning here, as is top seed Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella alongside the likes of Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas and Spaniards, Albert Ramos Vinolas and Fernando Verdasco.

Being the first of the clay-court tournaments, the Cordoba Open is an important event in the tennis calendar. The site of rising Argentine stars who arrive at Cordoba to clash with some of the best players on the circuit from other countries, the tennis action will be impressive. World number 14 Schwartzman, Guido Pella, and defending champion, Londero, make for favourites at the tournament given their preference surface and mastery on the clay courts. It will be a week-long exciting tennis action at Cordoba assuredly with such players clashing against each other.

Here's all you need to know about the Cordoba Open 2020:

Date: February 3 - 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Estado Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina

Surface: Outdoor clay courts

Prize Money: US$ 546,355

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast for this tournament here.

Live streaming details for Cordoba Open 2020

The Cordoba Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).