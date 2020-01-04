ATP Cup 2020: Day 3 schedule, preview, and players to watch out for

Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Nick Kyrgios

Hosts Australia will be in action on the third day of the 2020 ATP Cup. Having won their first tie convincingly against Germany, the hosts will be looking to seal a spot in the final eight with a win over Canada.

In the second Group F encounter, Germany will be up against Greece. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the tournament after suffering comprehensive defeats in their respective openers.

Group F: Australia vs Canada Preview (Morning)

Both Australia and Canada won their opening match on day 1 of the ATP Cup and will now square off against each other looking to seal a spot in the next round.

Nick Kyrgios will play the opening singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The second match will see two youngsters, Denis Shapovalov and Alex de Minaur, take on each other in a blockbuster encounter.

Shapovalov defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first match, while de Minaur battled past Alexander Zverev in a tight three-setter.

The doubles match will be played between Australia's Chris Guccione/John Peers and Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime/Denis Shapovalov.

Group F: Germany vs Greece Preview (Evening)

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be looking to help their respective nations register their first win of the competition when they lock horns in Brisbane. Tsitsipas has a 4-1 head to head lead against Zverev and it will be interesting to see if the German has what it takes to reduce the gap.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Michail Pervolarakis will open proceedings in the first singles match, while Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies will square off against Tsitsipas and Pervolarakis in the doubles encounter.

Group D: Italy vs Norway Preview (Morning)

In Perth, Italy will do battle with Norway in a Group D tie on Sunday. Having defeated the USA in their first encounter, Norway will be high on confidence and certainly fancy their chances of pulling off another upset.

On the other hand, Italy fell to a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Russia and are currently at the bottom of the group. They will be looking to bounce back strongly and register their first win of the competition.

After his heroics against the USA, all eyes would be on Casper Ruud as he takes on Fabio Fognini.

Viktor Durasovic and Stefano Travaglia will feature in the other singles match, while in the doubles, Fognini will team up with Simone Bolelli to take on Ruud and Durasovic.

Group D: Russia vs United States Preview (Evening)

Team Russia

Russia won their opening match against Italy to move to the top of Group D on the very first day. Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev won their respective singles matches before teaming up to win the doubles rubber as well.

Khachanov will now be up against Taylor Fritz in the opening singles match between Russia and the USA, while Medvedev will face John Isner. Fritz cruised past Durasovic last time around and will hope to put on a similar display against Khachanov.

Isner, on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Ruud and will look to get back on track when he takes on the high-flying Medvedev.

The doubles encounter will see specialists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram take on Medvedev and Khachanov.

Group C: Bulgaria vs Moldova Preview (Morning)

Bulgaria will have their hands full when they take on Moldova, who gave Belgium a tough fight last time around.

The first match will see Dimitar Kuzmanov face Alexander Cozbinov. Cozbinov almost pulled off a shock upset by defeating Steve Darcis last time around, but eventually went down in the third set 5-7.

In the second singles match, Grigor Dimitrov will be up against Radu Albot.

The four singles players will then team up to play against each other in the doubles match.

Group C: Belgium vs Great Britain Preview (Evening)

David Goffin

After a hard-fought 3-0 win against Moldova, Belgium will square off against Great Britain in the second Group C encounter in Sydney. A win would seal a quarterfinal berth for Belgium, while Britain will be desperate for a victory after suffering a shock defeat to Bulgaria in their opener.

The singles matches will see Cameron Norrie taking on Steve Darcis and Daniel Evans facing David Goffin. In the doubles, Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen will take on Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury.

All the morning ties will start at 10:00 AM, while the evening session will start at 5:30 PM.