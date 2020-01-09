ATP Cup 2020: Day 7 preview, quarterfinal schedule and order of play

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Team Russia

The ATP Cup 2020 has reached the knockout stage, with all the league matches over. Hosts Australia are one of the eight teams to have made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. They are joined by Great Britain, Argentina, Russia, Serbia, Canada, Belgium and Spain. The four quarterfinal matches will be played across two days.

The first day of the quarterfinals will see Great Britain take on the Australian team, while the second match of the day will be played between Argentina and Russia. On the second day, Serbia will face Canada in the third quarterfinal, while Spain and Belgium will play the last quarterfinal one.

The teams will play the quarterfinals matches at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Australia vs Great Britain Preview

Team Australia

The home team, Australia, has been dominant in the pool matches. They won all their group ties, going undefeated in matches, and have a strong 18-5 win loss record in terms of sets.

Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios have been phenomenal in the singles matches, winning all their respective encounters. The doubles pair of Chris Guccione / John Peers also won all their three matches and proved their ability to come back from large deficits.

They will be up against Great Britain in the first quarterfinal match on Thursday morning. Australia and Britain share a rich sporting rivalry, whether it comes to cricket or rugby.

The British team topped Group C, winning two of their three matches. Dan Evans has been performing extraordinarily for his team, as he defeated world number 11 David Goffin of Belgium in their group match. Cameron Norrie also won his two of the three matches and has been supporting Evans well.

Day 7 will start with Kyrgios taking on Norrie in the first singles match, followed by De Minaur vs Evans. It will then be Jamie Murray partnering with Joe Salisbury as the pair faces Guccione and Peers in the doubles.

Advertisement

Argentina vs Russia Preview

Diego Schwartzman with his team mates

Guido Pella has been in terrific form for Argentina; he won two of his three singles matches, only going down to Austria's Dennis Novak in a three-setter. The South American team have had their good and bad days in the tournament, with two wins and one loss.

Their biggest ray of hope would be the form of their doubles pair of Máximo González and Andrés Molteni. The duo have 13 tour-level doubles trophies between them, and their country would be hoping that they add yet another one to the cabinet.

Argentina would be up against a confident Russia, who won all their three group ties, dropping just one match on the way. The pair of Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev not only won all their respective singles matches, they also clinched a doubles match when they played together against Italy.

Khachanov will opening the singles action for Russia as he faces Pella in the evening session. The match will be followed by Medvedev taking on Diego Schwartzman in the second singles match.

The Russian duo will then pair up to face González and Molteni in the doubles.