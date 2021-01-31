ATP Cup 2021: Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman

Date: 2 February 2021

Tournament: ATP Cup 2021

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $4,500,000

Match timing: 5.30 pm Melbourne Time, 12.00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman preview

World No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut will begin his 2021 season at the ATP Cup, which will be his first competitive event since Cologne last October. Bautista Agut had problems with his elbow towards the end of 2020, which is why he decided to take a short break from the tour.

The Spaniard had a difficult season overall last year, and he ended it without a single trophy to his name. But Bautista Agut was in top form at last year's ATP Cup, winning all three of the singles matches he played.

Australia's John Millman will be Bautista Agut's first opponent at this year's ATP Cup. Millman will also be taking the court for the first time in 2021 at the multi-team event.

The 31-year-old had a decent 2020, where he sustained a winning percentage of 60.39%. His last match of the season was the quarterfinal at the Sofia Open in November.

Millman was in fairly good touch at the 2020 ATP Cup, winning his matches against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Michail Pervolarakis.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman head-to-head

Roberto Bautista Agut has been excellent against John Millman, winning every single match they've played. The duo have faced against each other five times on tour so far, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 5-0.

Their latest meeting was at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2019, where Bautista Agut won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman prediction

Can John Millman get his first win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday?

Both Roberto Bautista Agut and John Millman are excellent counterpunchers, thriving in situations where the attack comes to them. They are both solid from the baseline with the foot speed to track down pretty much everything, but Bautista Agut does have more easy power in his shots.

The Spaniard's positive head-to-head against Millman will likely be a factor in this match. However, the Australian has given Bautista Agut a run for his money in recent times, taking as many as four sets in their last three encounters.

All things considered though, Bautista Agut is likely to go through based on his overall experience and big-stage ability.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in three sets.