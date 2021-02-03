ATP Cup 2021: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis

Date: February 4, 2021

Tournament: ATP Cup 2021

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $4,500,000

Match timing: 5.30 pm Melbourne Time, 12.00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Advertisement

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis preview

World No.13 Roberto Bautista Agut has had a promising start to his 2021 season. The 32-year-old, who is playing his first tournament since recovering from an elbow injury, has picked up two wins in as many games this year.

He's defeated top 40 players John Millman and Alex de Minaur in the ATP Cup so far, despite both having the advantage of playing on their home surface.

Bautista Agut has been excellent for Spain in the ATP Cup. He had also won all his games in the tournament last year. While both his wins this year have been in three sets, he's looking solid on the court and seems to be returning to his best.

🇪🇸2-0🇦🇺



Bautista Agut with one of the gutsiest wins of the season so far!👏



What a match! Huge result for Spain.🎾#9WWOS #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/7H5wXDLYJF — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) February 2, 2021

World No. 462 Michail Pervolarakis will take on Bautista Agut as a representative for Greece. The 24-year old has not had a favorable start to the year, losing all three ATP games he's played yet.

Advertisement

He's usually been a part of ITF tournaments in his career so far and has a career-high ranking of 409, which he achieved in February last year. He played at the ATP Cup in 2020 as well.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis head-to-head

Roberto Bautista Agut and Michail Pervolarakis have not faced off on tour before. They go into the game with their head-to-head tied at 0-0.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis prediction

While Bautista Agut has won both of his ties so far, he looks slightly rusty at the moment. However, he remains solid as ever on his serve.

The Spaniard won 80% of his first-serve points against Alex de Minaur on Monday, while also committing just one double fault.

Bautista Agut's counterpunching approach might be a challenge for Pervolarakis, who fell to a straight-set defeat against John Millman earlier in the tournament. The Spaniard's experience is likely to carry him through this contest.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in straight sets.