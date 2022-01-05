ATP Cup 2022 : Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (GER) Alexander Zverev vs (CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 6 January 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group Stage

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $10,000,000

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 8 am GMT, 1:30 pm IST

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 ATP Cup

2021 ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev and World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime are set to lock horns in their Group C tie on Day 6 of the 2022 ATP Cup.

Zverev has been in remarkable form at this year's ATP Cup, winning both of his matches in straight sets so far. He defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, though he needed six match points to seal the deal.

Prior to that he beat Cameron Norrie 7-6(2), 6-1. Zverev's previous record at the ATP Cup was dismal, winning just one singles match over two editions of the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2021 Laver Cup

Canada lost their opening tie against the United States 3-0. After Denis Shapovalov lost his match against Dan Evans in their tie against Great Britain, it was up to Felix Auger-Aliassime to keep Canada's hopes in the ATP Cup alive.

Despite the immense pressure, the 21-year old played well to defeat Norrie 7-6(4), 6-3. Along with Shapovalov, he won the decisive doubles rubber as well, giving the Canadians a 2-1 victory over the British.

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

The duo have faced off against each other five times previously, with Zverev leading 4-1 in the head-to-head. The German won their most recent encounter 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the 2021 Vienna Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 ATP Finals

The Group C semifinal qualification scenarios are interesting, as all four teams are in contention. All teams are currently tied on 1-1, with the United States topping the group based on the number of matches and sets won.

Germany are in third place and Canada are fourth. For either side to make the last four, they'll need to put up a dominant performance against the other. Though their fate also depends on how the Americans and British fare.

As such, Zverev and Auger-Aliassime will be under pressure to perform their very best. Given the lopsided rivalry between the two, the German will be the favorite to win.

Zverev has been in a much better form than the Canadian for the past few months. Even at the ATP Cup, he has put up more dominant performances. His serve has improved a lot over time and his groundstrokes remain difficult for his opponents to handle.

Auger-Alisassime has improved a lot over the last year as well, but he has been known to falter in the big moments. In a high-stakes match like this one, he just might feel the weight of expectations upon him, giving his opponent the edge.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

