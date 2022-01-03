ATP Cup 2022 : Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (GER) Alexander Zverev vs (USA) Taylor Fritz

Date: 4 January, 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group stage

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $10,00,000

Match timing: Approx. 11.30 am local time, 12:30 am GMT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Germany's Alexander Zverev and USA's Taylor Fritz are set to lock horns in their Group C tie on Day 4 of the 2022 ATP Cup.

Germany had lost their first singles match. So it was imperative for Zverev to win his match on Sunday against Cameron Norrie. He took some time before finding his momentum and defeated the Brit 7-6 (2), 6-1. His serving stats were quite impressive, hitting five aces and winning 84% of his first serve points.

#ATPCup Sealed with an ace 🎯 @AlexZverev keeps #TeamGermany 's tie hopes alive with a 7-6(2), 6-1 victory over Cam Norrie.

Zverev's win gave his team a fighting chance to win their tie. The World No. 3 returned to compete in doubles, pairing up with Kevin Krawietz. However, they lost 6-3, 6-4 to the British duo of Dan Evans and Jamie Murray.

Germany is currently third in Group C, so Zverev's match with Fritz is a must-win for him and his team.

Taylor Fritz at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Taylor Fritz had to dig deep to stage a comeback over Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4. His win gave Team USA their very first point in their ATP Cup history. The Americans lost all of their group ties when they competed in 2020.

Fritz also teamed up with John Isner to play doubles, which they won 6-4, 6-4 against the Canadian combo of Auger-Alisassime and Denis Shapovalov. In doing so, USA did a clean sweep against Canada as they won their tie 3-0 to sit at the top of Group C.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz have competed against each other five times before, with the German leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. Fritz won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 ATP Finals.

The match is going to be a high stakes encounter, as Zverev will fight to keep Germany's campaign alive in the ATP Cup. Fritz, on the other hand, will be looking to take USA closer to the semifinals.

Zverev has improved his second serve. His double faults have been a huge liability, but he has managed to bring down the numbers. The German's powerful groundstrokes from the baseline are difficult to handle and wear down his opponents.

Fritz himself is a capable server with the ability to hit groundstrokes consistently from both sides of the court. He has the skill to redirect the ball with crosscourt shots quite well, which often turns the rallies around in his favor. He also has a solid return game, which will come in handy against a player like Zverev.

The match is expected to be a closely fought battle, as neither player will go down easily. But the World No. 3 is in form and has the edge to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

