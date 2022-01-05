ATP Cup 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (RUS) Daniil Medvedev vs (ITA) Matteo Berrettini

Date: 6 January, 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group stage

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $10,00,000

Match timing: Approx. 11.30 am local time, 12:30 am GMT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Cup.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will take on World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in their Group B tie on Day 6 of the 2022 ATP Cup.

Medvedev defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2 in his previous group tie. He wasn't feeling well prior to his match against the Australian and had to take some painkillers before competing. But he played incredibly well to seal the tie for Russia.

He also praised teammate Roman Safiullin's performance at the ATP Cup.

"We fight when we play for our country, to the last point. I didn’t feel great prior to the match, so I took some painkillers before I came out. I’m really happy for Roman, he’s winning every match he’s played so far. I watched his match tonight from the locker room. I’ve known him since he was 10, he had a good junior career and has been unlucky with injuries," Medvedev said.

ATPCup @ATPCup



delivers the tie for



#ATPCup Masterful from the world No.2 @DaniilMedwed delivers the tie for #TeamRussia , defeating Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-2. Masterful from the world No.2 🇷🇺@DaniilMedwed delivers the tie for #TeamRussia, defeating Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-2.#ATPCup https://t.co/Kz676go9SF

Having lost his first group match against Ugo Humbert, Medvedev bounced back with a convincing win. He has also been competing in doubles with Roman Safiullin and the duo have won both matches they've played.

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Like Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini also began his ATP Cup campaign with a loss, going down to de Minaur in his first group tie. He then followed it up with a straight sets win over Humbert. He has also been competing in doubles, where he has won one match and lost the other.

ATPCup @ATPCup



Berrettini picks up his first singles victory of the season 6-4, 7-6(6) to dash France's hopes



#ATPCup Tie securedBerrettini picks up his first singles victory of the season 6-4, 7-6(6) to dash France's hopes Tie secured 🔒Berrettini picks up his first singles victory of the season 6-4, 7-6(6) to dash France's hopes#ATPCup https://t.co/byihQ076jo

Berrettini had some excellent serving stats in his last match, hitting 18 aces and winning 85% of his first serve points. He'll need a similar performance if he wants to have a shot at winning against Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

The duo have played each other twice before, with Medvedev leading 2-0 in head-to-head. Their previous encounter was in the final of the 2021 ATP Cup, which the Russian won 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.

It's a must-win match for both players, as the winners of the Russia-Italy tie will advance to the semifinals. The journey of one of the finalists from 2021 is going to end in the group stage this year. Given their overall form over the last year, Medvedev will enter this contest as the favorite to win.

The World No. 2 has been one of the best players on hardcourts in recent times. He won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and reached the Australian Open final. He has won an additional 11 titles on hardcourts.

This is in stark contrast to Berrettini's results, who has excelled mainly on grass and clay, winning multiple titles and featuring in a number of finals on those surfaces. The Italian's best results on hardcourts have been semifinal appearances at the 2019 US Open and 2019 Shanghai Masters along with last year's ATP Cup final.

Medvedev's consistency from the baseline is often difficult to counter. He'll be looking to exploit Berrettini's backhand, which is a major weakness in his game. Both players are capable servers, though the Italian has a slight edge over his opponent in this aspect of the game.

Medvedev has proven himself to be a better big-match player compared to Berrettini so far and has an advantage in terms of the surface. The World No. 2 is expected to overcome his opponent.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya