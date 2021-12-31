ATP Cup 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (RUS) Daniil Medvedev vs (FRA) Ugo Humbert

Date: 2 January, 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group stage

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: ATP Cup

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $10,00,000

Match timing: Approx. 11.30 am local time, 12:30 am GMT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev and France's Ugo Humbert will face off in the group stage of the 2022 ATP Cup on Sunday.

Defending champions Russia have suffered a few setbacks in the lead-up to the tournament, with Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev pulling out after testing positive for COVID-19.

This has raised the pressure on Medvedev, who will be expected to carry his team in the singles format. The Russian had a stellar 2021 season in which he won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. He also reached the final of the Australian Open and the ATP Finals.

Ugo Humbert at the 2021 Australian Open.

France, meanwhile, weren't even on the entry list for the ATP Cup. However, they replaced Austria, who had to pull out following Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak's withdrawal.

Ugo Humbert will lead the French challenge in Sydney. He won the biggest title of his career in 2021 at the Halle Open by defeating Andrey Rublev in the final.

He also reached the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and ascended to a career-high ranking of 25 in June. However, the Frenchman failed to kick on and concluded his season on a disappointing note following an injury.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Ugo Humbert have played just once before, with the Frenchman winning 6-4, 6-3 at the 2020 Hamburg Open. As such, he leads 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev will enter this contest as the overwhelming favorite. He's been in sensational form over the last few months, reaching the finals of the Paris Masters and ATP Finals before winning the Davis Cup.

Humbert, meanwhile, will be looking to brush off a disappointing finish to 2021 by starting off the new season on a positive note.

Armed with a big serve and an aggressive style of play, Humbert will look to take charge of the rallies and keep Medvedev pinned behind the baseline. The Frenchman is also a capable volleyer and will need to approach the net to finish points off quickly against the Russian.

Medvedev, on the other hand, will look to engage Humbert in long exchanges from the baseline and draw errors from the Frenchman's racket.

The Russian is by far the superior player and should be able to come away with the victory, thereby maintaining his winning streak at the ATP Cup.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram