ATP Cup 2022 Final: Teams, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

The climax of the 2022 ATP Cup is here, with Spain and Canada set to battle it out for the spoils.

The Spaniards started their campaign with successive 3-0 victories over Chile and Norway. They ended the group stage with a 2-1 win over Serbia in a rematch of the 2020 final.

In the semifinals, Spain took on Poland who topped Group C. Pablo Carreno Busta put the Iberian nation ahead with a comfortable victory over Jan Zielinski. Roberto Bautista Agut then took the opening set against Hubert Hurkacz before his opponent came storming back to win the second 6-2.

The deciding set went to a tie-break and Bautista Agut edged out Hurkacz to win the match and put Spain into their second ATP Cup final. In the process, the World No. 19 also maintained his 100% record against last year's Wimbledon semifinalist.

The doubles fixture was a mere formality. The Spanish duo of Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas took the opening set, but Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski took the second to force a super tiebreak. The Polish pair won the super tiebreak to prevent a clean sweep.

Canada, meanwhile, got off to the worst possible start in the competition, losing 0-3 to the United States. They then lost their first singles match against Great Britain but bounced back to win the tie 2-1

Canada defeated Germany 2-1 in their final tie, and their spot in the semifinals was confirmed with Great Britain's win against the USA.

In the semifinals, they came up against reigning champions Russia. Denis Shapovalov put Canada ahead by defeating Roman Safiullin in three sets. However, Russia's talisman Daniil Medvedev leveled the tie after a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The four players then returned to the court for the all-imporant doubles match. Medvedev and Safiullin took the opening set 6-4 before Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won the second 7-5.

The Canadian duo won the super tie-break 10-5 to reach the ATP Cup final for the very first time. In the process, Canada became the first team to reach the final of the competition after losing their first match.

ATP Cup 2022 Final Teams

Spain and Canada will contest the title clash on Sunday.

Spain: Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Pedro Martinez, Alexandro Davidovich-Fokina

Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Steven Diez

ATP Cup 2022 Final: Schedule

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov (5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST)

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (not before 7:00 PM local time, 9:00 AM GMT, 2:30 PM IST)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Pedro Martinez vs Denis Shapovalov / Felix Auger-Aliassime

ATP Cup 2022 Final: Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can watch the ATP Cup final live on these channels:

USA - Viewers in the USA can watch the final on the Tennis Channel.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Cup final matches on TSN.

UK - Viewers in the UK can watch the ATP Cup final on Amazon Prime.

India - Viewers in India can watch the final on Eurosport and on the Discovery+ app.

Edited by Arvind Sriram