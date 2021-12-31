ATP Cup 2022: Jannik Sinner vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (ITA) Jannik Sinner vs (AUS) James Duckworth

Date: 2 January, 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group stage

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: ATP Cup

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $10,00,000

Match timing: 5.30 pm local time, 6.30 am GMT, 12 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Eurosport

Jannik Sinner vs James Duckworth preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 US Open.

Italy's Jannik Sinner and Australia's James Duckworth will lock horns in an exciting group-stage match at the 2022 ATP Cup on Sunday.

Sinner had a memorable 2021 season and will look to kick on in 2022. The 20-year-old won four titles and made his top-10 debut. He reached his first Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open, losing to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 6-4.

He also got an opportunity to play at the ATP Finals after Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury. Sinner defeated Hurkacz in his opening match, but then lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner will now shift his focus to the ATP Cup, where he'll be making his debut. With Italy among the favorites to win the title, there'll be plenty of pressure on Sinner to deliver.

James Duckworth at the 2021 Australian Open.

James Duckworth also enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021. He reached his first final at the Astana Open, achieved a maiden third-round Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon and a first quarterfinal at an ATP 1000 event at the Paris Masters.

Duckworth will be keen to build on the improvements he has made over the past year and progress his career even further.

Jannik Sinner vs James Duckworth head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and James Duckworth have played thrice before, with the head-to-head 2-1 in the Italian's favor. He won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Sofia Open 7-6(4), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs James Duckworth prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 Barecelona Open.

Given the gulf in the rankings, Jannik Sinner will start as the firm favorite. However, Duckworth will have the home crowd cheering loudly for him, which could spur him on.

The Australian has a reliable serve and hits his groundstrokes with enough depth to keep his opponents pinned to the baseline.

Sinner, on his part, will look to impose his powerful game from the get-go. The young Italian's aggressive style of play and movement around the court have proven difficult for even the best of players to deal with. If Sinner plays at a decent level and does not leak unforced errors, he should easily be able to see off Duckworth.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram