ATP Cup 2022 schedule today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more

Team Russia celebrating victory at the 2021 ATP Cup
Modified Dec 31, 2021 08:30 PM IST
News

The 2022 tennis season is set to kick off with the third edition of the ATP Cup, to be held from January 1-9. The tournament will feature 16 teams with four in each group, with the group winners making it to the semifinals.

The event is will take place in Sydney, Australia at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena.

ATP Cup 2022 Day 1 Schedule

On Day 1, teams from Groups A and D will kick off proceedings. Group A will see Chile take on Spain, while Serbia will clash with Norway. Group D has Argentina squaring off against Georgia, followed by Greece against Poland.

The schedule of the matches is as follows:

Day session

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Cristian Garin (CHI) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Doubles TBA vs Doubles TBA

Federico Delbonis (ARG) vs Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Doubles TBA vs Doubles TBA

Night session

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Viktor Durasovic (NOR)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Casper Ruud (NOR)

Doubles TBA vs Doubles TBA

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Doubles TBA vs Doubles TBA

ATP Cup 2022 - Match timings

ATP Cup matches are divided into day and night sessions beginning at 10:00 am and 5:30 pm respectively in Australia.

For fans in the USA, UK, India and Canada, here are the broadcast timings for proceedings on Day 1.

CountryDay session start timeNight session start time
USA and Canada6:00 pm EST, December 31, 20211:30 am EST, January 1, 2022
UK11:00 pm GMT, December 31, 20216:30 am GMT, January 1, 2022
India 4:30 am IST, January 1, 202212:00 pm IST, January 1, 2022

Where to watch the ATP Cup 2022

Viewers in the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA - For fans in America, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK - UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

India - For fans in India, the matches will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

Canada - Fans in Canada can watch the proceedings on TSN.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

For more information regarding the broadcast of the ATP Cup, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
