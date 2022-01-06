ATP Cup 2022: Teams qualified for semifinals, results, highlights

The group stage of the 2022 ATP Cup came to an end today and the semifinal lineup has been confirmed. Canada and Russia joined Spain and Poland in the semifinals after clinching their spots on the final day.

In Group B, Russia beat Italy 2-1 to confirm their spot in the final four while in Group C, Canada edged out Great Britain by the finest of margins.

ATP Cup 2022 Group B

Russia 2-1 Italy

Italy got off to a good start as World No. 10 Jannik Sinner beat Roman Safiullin 7-6, 6-3. But Daniil Medvedev squared things up by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4 in what could possibly be the match of the tournament. The doubles match proved to be the decisive tie and the Russians overcame the spirited duo of Berrettini and Sinner to seal their spots in the semifinals.

#ATPCup Job done @DaniilMedwed and Roman Safiullin prove too good for Sinner/Berrettini, winning the deciding doubles 5-7, 6-4, [10-5].

Australia 2-1 France

In what proved to be a dead rubber, France and Spain split their singles meetings. Arthur Rinderknech overcame James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6(8) while Alex De Minaur beat Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-1. But Australia sealed the tie when Luke Saville and John Peers beat veterans Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin 6-2, 5-7, 11-9 in the doubles.

ATP Cup 2022 Group C

Dan Evans celebrating his victory over John Isner at the 2022 ATP Cup: Day 6

Great Britain 2-1 USA

Dan Evans, probably the most in-form player at the tournament, continued his blistering start to the year as he beat John Isner 6-4, 7-6(3). Taylor Fritz brought the U.S. back into the tie with a hardfought 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie. In the decisive doubles rubber, Evans and Jamie Murray teamed up to win 6-7(3), 7-5, 10-8.

Great win for vs Load of great tennis across the 3 matches.

Canada 2-1 Germany

Felix Auger-Aliassime during the Rolex Paris Masters

Knowing that a win would clinch a semifinal spot, Canada came out all guns blazing. Denis Shapovalov played the best match this year to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3. With Germany already eliminated after the USA's loss earlier in the day, the onus was on World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime to book his country's place in the semifinals. And he did just that by beating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Although germany won the doubles rubber, it was a mere formality.

