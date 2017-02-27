ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2017: Schedule

The order of play for each day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Stan Wawrinka is the defending champion in Dubai

The ATP500 Dubai Duty Free Championships will commence on the 27th of February, 2017 in the United Arab Emirates. World No. 1 Andy Murray is the top seed here, while 2017 Australian Open champion Roger Federer is the third seed.

Second seed Stan Wawrinka won the title last year, defeating Marcos Baghdatis in the final.

Schedule

Day 1 – 27 February, 2017

Men’s Singles

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Gilles Muller

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Karen Khachanov

Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire

Mohamed Safwat vs Gael Monfils

James McGee vs Evgeny Donskoy

Viktor Troicki vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Andreas Seppi vs Marius Copil

Men’s Doubles

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Andreas Seppi vs James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald

Henri Kontinen/John Peers vs Omar Alawadhi/Amirvala Madanchi