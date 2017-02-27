ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2017: Schedule
The order of play for each day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The ATP500 Dubai Duty Free Championships will commence on the 27th of February, 2017 in the United Arab Emirates. World No. 1 Andy Murray is the top seed here, while 2017 Australian Open champion Roger Federer is the third seed.
Second seed Stan Wawrinka won the title last year, defeating Marcos Baghdatis in the final.
Schedule
Day 1 – 27 February, 2017
Men’s Singles
Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Gilles Muller
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Karen Khachanov
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire
Mohamed Safwat vs Gael Monfils
James McGee vs Evgeny Donskoy
Viktor Troicki vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
Andreas Seppi vs Marius Copil
Men’s Doubles
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Andreas Seppi vs James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald
Henri Kontinen/John Peers vs Omar Alawadhi/Amirvala Madanchi