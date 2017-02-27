Write an Article

ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2017: Schedule

The order of play for each day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
Report 27 Feb 2017, 09:56 IST
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 27: Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy after beating Marcos Baghdatis of Cyrus to win the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship at the Dubai Duty Free Stadium on February on February 27, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Stan Wawrinka is the defending champion in Dubai

The ATP500 Dubai Duty Free Championships will commence on the 27th of February, 2017 in the United Arab Emirates. World No. 1 Andy Murray is the top seed here, while 2017 Australian Open champion Roger Federer is the third seed. 

Second seed Stan Wawrinka won the title last year, defeating Marcos Baghdatis in the final.


Schedule


Day 1 – 27 February, 2017

Men’s Singles

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs    Gilles Muller                 

Roberto Bautista Agut  vs  Karen Khachanov                  

Roger Federer  vs  Benoit Paire           

Mohamed Safwat vs   Gael Monfils        

James McGee  vs  Evgeny Donskoy        

Viktor Troicki   vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez    

Andreas Seppi  vs  Marius Copil      


Men’s Doubles    

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Andreas Seppi   vs James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald     

Henri Kontinen/John Peers  vs  Omar Alawadhi/Amirvala Madanchi


