ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020, Quarter-finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Where to watch and live stream details 

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been playing sensationally well after having defended his title at the Open 13 Provence last week. The Greek ace has not dropped a single set in his clashes against Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the ongoing ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020. In the quarter-finals at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre, the 21-year-old will lock horns with 29-year-old German, Jan-Lennard Struff next.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas was ruthless against Bublik in his Round of 16 match and defeated him 7-6, 6-4. The winner of the ATP World Tour Finals 2019, Tsitsipas is eager to get back to the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships as he had in 2019. On that occasion, it was Roger Federer who played spoilsport and won the title. However, the road is more or less clear for Tsitsipas this time around, provided he retains his form against Struff, who leads their head-to-head at 2-1.

The 29-year-old German has been playing quite well recently and is on the brink of reaching his career-highest ranking of world no.33 soon. Struff was incredibly dominating against Roberto Bautista-Agut and Nikoloz Basilashvili in his previous two matches in Dubai. Handing them comprehensive straight-set losses, Struff has set up a date with Tsitsipas for the quarters. It remains to be seen if the German extends his head-to-head record against Tsitsipas or the Greek manages to level up and move into the semi-finals.

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Prize money: $2,950,420

Tournament schedule: February 24-March 1, 2020

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff on Centre Court at approx. 05:50 PM IST on February 27, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.

The matches will also be shown on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same).