ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020, Round of 32: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Dennis Novak | Where to watch and live stream details

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

A lot will be riding on India's top-ranked tennis player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, as he opens his campaign at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships against qualifier Dennis Novak. Granted a wildcard entry at the eleventh hour, Gunneswaran will lead the singles charge for India at the ATP 500 tournament.

Previously ranked as high as World No. 75, Gunneswaran has not had the best year so far, suffering a string of early exits. Although he made an appearance at this year's Australian Open 2020, Gunneswaran failed to impress and was ousted by Japanese Tatsuma Ito in straight sets in the opening round.

He will now have another stern test on his hands when he locks horns with Austrian Dennis Novak. Novak, who is ranked World No. 96, stormed past Blaz Rola and Yannick Hanfmann in the qualifiers to set up a date with Gunneswaran in what will be the first meeting between the two.

Gunneswaran is desperate to get back to winning ways and playing in Dubai is a wise decision as a good result at an ATP 500 tournament such as this will aid him in his quest to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Prize money: $2,950,420

Tournament schedule: February 24-March 1, 2020

Time: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Dennis Novak on Court 1 at approx. 3:30 PM IST on February 25, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.