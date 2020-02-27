ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020, semi-finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans | Where to watch and live stream details

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas was made to work hard in his quarter-final clash against German Jan-Lennard Struff at the ongoing ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020. The Greek ace had to fight back from a set down before eventually prevailing against the relentless Struff.

As a result, the 2019 runner-up is once again through to the semi-finals in Dubai where he will meet Brit Dan Evans.

Tsitsipas has enjoyed a good few weeks, having previously defended his Open 13 Provence crown last week by defeating Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.

He carried that form into Dubai, where the 21-year-old sailed through the draw without dropping a set until his quarter-final encounter with Struff. Nevertheless, after two hours and 23 minutes, Tsitsipas ended up victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Britain's Dan Evans was equally impressive against 22-year-old Russian, Andrey Rublev in his quarter-final clash. In a heated encounter that went over two hours, it was Evans who overcame the challenge posed by the sixth-seeded Russian to set up a date with Tsitsipas.

Will Tsitsipas continue his good run of form or will Evans produce another inspired display in the semi-final?

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Prize money: $2,950,420

Tournament schedule: February 24-March 1, 2020

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans on Centre Court at approx. 6:30 PM IST on February 28, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.

The matches will also be shown on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same).