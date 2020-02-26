ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Bublik | Preview, where to watch and more

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Two days after capturing the Open 13 title at Marseille, Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame his fatigue and beat Pablo Busta to set up a second-round clash with Alexander Bublik at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020.

Bublik got past Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 7-5, and will now attempt to outplay an opponent he lost to just four days ago at Marseille. Tsitsipas was in total control en route to a 7-5, 6-3 win over Bublik at the Open 13 but admitted that the first-round encounter against Busta in Dubai was not as facile as it appeared to be.

Tsitsipas, who beat Busta in straight sets 7-6, 6-1, stated that the first-round encounter took a lot out of him and was closer than what the scoreline reflected.

Bublik, who reached the Round of 16 at both the Sud de France Open and Rotterdam, was referred to as a tricky player by the Greek second-seed, who is looking to carry his Marseille form into the tournament at Dubai.

The upcoming second-round clash between Tsitsipas and Bublik may well be closer than the one that was played out in Marseille, but the World No. 6 will be expected to come through against the gifted Russian-born Kazakh whose big-match temperament has often let him down at crucial times in the past.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Advertisement

Prize money: $2,950,420

Time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Bublik on Center Court at approximately 5:30 PM IST on 26 February 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships live stream details:

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.