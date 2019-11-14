ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal scripts dramatic comeback to defeat Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev's sudden sprint to the net to hit a backhand passing shot against Rafael Nadal for a double break in the decider would have made the world's best sprinters proud. The Russian had the match on his racquet, eventually notching up a 5-1 lead in the decider.

However, the World No. 4 crumbled under pressure and failed to serve it out, before being totally walloped by Nadal's last-minute surge. The crowd stood up as one to applaud the Manacor native's extraordinary comeback, a truly remarkable recovery that saw him edge the Russian 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 at the Nitto ATP Finals in London.

Nadal played his second round-robin match with a lot more authority than he did the first. His fatigue from Monday looked like a thing of the past as he relied on his backhand slice to turn several points to his favor.

Nadal fought his way through his match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old Russian showed a lot of character as he stayed with his opponent in the grueling rallies. Nadal winning 30-shot rallies during the course of a tennis match is not unusual. But Medvedev was never shy of playing such rallies, and that started paying dividends as the match went on.

In the seventh game of the first set, two unforced errors on the forehand wing and a double fault by Nadal gave Medvedev his first break point. But relentless as always, the Spaniard whipped a forehand down the line with a stranded Medvedev at the net, and won the next two points in style for a tough service hold.

A stunning down-the-line forehand winner and a deep return gave Medvedev the early lead in the first set tiebreaker. Nadal clawed his way back, getting the mini break back immediately with some heavy hitting, but Medvedev's forehand firepower and strong defensive play from behind the baseline proved to be the difference at the decisive moments.

Who would have thought the match would go down to the wire when Medvedev won the first set? And yet it did.

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal after the conclusion of their match

The young Russian looked rather flustered when Nadal returned to the court after taking a bathroom break to start the proceedings in the second set. The Spaniard grabbed hold of the game and the second set, and there was a strong shift in the momentum.

Whenever his opponent showed glimpses of his patented brilliance, Medvedev, apparently in an attempt to vent his frustration, gestured to his team. But the calmer Nadal came out on top, winning the second set 6-3.

In the third set, Medvedev broke twice to run up a 5-1 lead, and even had a match point with Nadal serving to stay in the match. But the Spaniard saved it with a deft drop shot, signalling a remarkable turning point.

Quick off the blocks, the spirited Nadal threatened to level the match when he broke Medvedev for the second time in the match. But the Nadal fans wanted their hero to salvage more than that crumbs of comfort, and their prayers were answered.

Rafael Nadal staged a spirited comeback

Over the next 15 minutes, Nadal's never-say-die attitude caused Medvedev to fall apart. The World No. 4 lost his way and his forehand, as Nadal broke him twice in succession.

In the tiebreaker that ensued, a listless Medvedev succumbed to Nadal's tenacity. For someone who wanted to avenge his loss to Nadal in the US Open final, this match was both won and lost by Medvedev.

The Russian will have to await another chance to beat the Spaniard for the first time in his career. With Nadal keeping his semifinal chances alive, Medvedev will need to find a way to win his only round-robin match remaining to be played.