ATP Finals 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (9) Jannik Sinner

Date: 18 November 2021

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals 2021

Round: Round Robin (Red Group)

Venue: Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $7,250,000

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 ATP World Tour Finals.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will face off in the final round-robin tie of the Red Group at the 2021 ATP Finals on Thursday.

Medvedev had to battle hard to overcome Alexander Zverev in his previous match, eventually prevailing 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6 (6). The match featured some quality shotmaking from both players. The World No. 2 was down 2-4 in the final set tie-break but won six of the next eight points to snatch the victory.

The win was the Russian's seventh in a row in the ATP Finals and he also became the first player to qualify for the semifinals in Turin.

Medvedev is also looking to become the first player to win consecutive ATP Finals titles since Novak Djokovic won four in a row from 2012-15.

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 ATP World Tour Finals.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, made a dazzling debut in the ATP Finals as he outclassed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-2. The 20-year-old was extremely solid from the baseline and dominated the contest from start to finish to leave Hurkacz winless from two group matches so far.

Sinner took the place of compatriot Matteo Berrettini, who withdrew from the event after sustaining an injury. The 20-year-old can qualify for the semifinals by beating Medvedev, provided Zverev loses to Hurkacz.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have played twice before, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter at the Marseille Open ended in a straight-sets victory for Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev has been in sensational form over the last few months and very few players have managed to get the better of the Russian during this period. Jannik Sinner will have to find his best tennis if he is to have any chance of taking down the defending champion.

Medvedev has already qualified for the semifinals and thus isn't under any pressure. Sinner, on the other hand, must win this match to keep his semi-final dream alive.

The quick indoor conditions in Turin suit the young Italian's style of play. Sinner will need to stay aggressive from the back of the court and try and finish points off as quickly as he can.

However, Medvedev is operating on a whole different level at the moment and shouldn't have too much trouble dealing with the youngster.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram