ATP Finals 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Andrey Rublev.

Date: November 14, 2022.

Tournament: ATP Finals 2022.

Round: Round robin.

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $14,750,000.

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face off against World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the round-robin stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Monday.

While overall it has been a decent year for Medvedev, he has had to endure some testing times as well. The Australian Open title slipped from his grasp as Rafael Nadal staged an incredible comeback to defeat him in five sets. Despite losing to the Spaniard in the semifinals of the Mexican Open after that, he still managed to clinch the No. 1 ranking.

Following an early exit from Indian Wells, Medvedev reached the quarterfinals in Miami. He took some time off to recover from a minor surgery and missed most of the clay season. While he lost his comeback match in Geneva, he still made it to the fourth round of the French Open.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a decent grass swing but was unable to compete at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian players. Upon his return to the tour, he won his first title of the year at the Los Cabos Open. His title defense at the US Open ended in the fourth round.

After a semifinal showing in Astana, Medvedev claimed his second title of the season in Vienna. However, he lost in the second round of the Paris Masters after that. He won the ATP Finals in 2020, while losing in the final last year. He'll be aiming to continue his good run of form here.

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Gijon Open.

After winning just one solitary title last year, Rublev managed to grab four this season, following his title-winning runs in Dubai, Marseille, Belgrade and Gijon. He also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the US Open.

The Russian also managed to reach the semifinals at Indian Wells, Rotterdam, Bastad, Washington and Astana. His string of good results helped him qualify for the ATP Finals for the third straight year. However, Rublev is yet to make it past the round-robin stage.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Medvedev leads Rublev 4-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their last meeting at the 2021 Western & Southern Open in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Daniil Medvedev -350 +1.5 (-900) Andrey Rublev +240 -1.5 (+450)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Medvedev will be looking to put his disappointing loss in Paris in the rearview with a good start to his campaign here. He couldn't have asked for a better start as he has generally played quite well against Rublev.

The former World No. 1 can handle his younger opponent's explosive groundstrokes with ease. Medvedev's ability to withstand constant pressure to eventually turn the point in his favor due to his impeccable defensive abilities often turns the tide in his favor.

Rublev does tend to rack up errors at times, which won't help him against a consistent player like Medvedev. Expect the former US Open champion to make a winning start here.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

