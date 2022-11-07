ATP Finals 2022 draw scenarios: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev could land in the same group

The 2022 ATP Finals could witness a heavily lopsided and highly-competitive group as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev could all land in the same group. The pots for the draw of the 2022 edition have been finalized, and all three players, as well as the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime, are placed in different pots.

Four pots comprising two players each have been created and players from the same pot cannot be drawn into the same group for the tournament. The world's top eight male players will be divided into two groups of four players each, fighting for semifinal spots.

Pot 1 for the 2022 ATP Finals includes Rafael Nadal and 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Pot 2 has first-time qualifier Casper Ruud and 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev have been placed in Pot 3, while five-time champion Djokovic and American No. 1 Taylor Fritz complete the line-up in Pot 4.

José Morgado @josemorgado ATP Finals' pots for the draw:



1: Nadal, Tsitsipas

2: Ruud, Medvedev

3: Auger-Aliassime, Rublev

4: Djokovic, Fritz



This creates the possibility of some interesting potential group draws for the year-end championship, including that of a group featuring Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev, and Auger-Aliassime, who has won 16 of his last 17 matches. Medvedev is the defending finalist of the ATP Finals, having reached the 2021 championship match (lost to Alexander Zverev).

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other thrice in the group stages of the ATP Finals in 2007, 2009, and 2010. While the Spaniard won their clashes in the 2007 and 2010 editions, the Serb clinched victory in the 2009 edition. Meanwhile, Medvedev defeated both Nadal and Djokovic en route to the 2020 title.

Fritz, who was the first alternate for the 2022 ATP Finals, slotted into the main draw after world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to an abdominal injury. Meanwhile, Holger Rune's stunning victory over Djokovic in the Paris Masters final means that the Danish teenager is now the second alternate and will play in the ATP Finals in case of another withdrawal from the main draw.

Rafael Nadal chases world No. 1 ranking at ATP Finals 2022

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Rafael Nadal is the closest contender for the world No. 1 ranking and will overtake compatriot Carlos Alcaraz by winning the 2022 ATP Finals. It is a tough task for the 22-time Grand Slam champion given his issues with match fitness at the Paris Masters, but he vowed to try his best to be ready in time for his ATP Finals opener.

The Spaniard could also clinch the year-end top spot if he loses in the final, provided he does not lose to an undefeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is the only other real contender for the year-end No. 1 spot along with the Spanish duo.

If he manages to secure the top spot in the season finale, the 14-time French Open champ will clinch the year-end No. 1 trophy for the sixth time in his career and for the first time since 2019. He previously won the honor in 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2017. The 36-year-old will also become the oldest year-end No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings.

