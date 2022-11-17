ATP Finals 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (6) Andrey Rublev.

Date: November 18, 2022.

Tournament: ATP Finals 2022.

Round: Round robin.

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $14,750,000.

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are set to square off in the final match of the round-robin stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday.

Tsitsipas started his campaign with a straight-sets defeat to Novak Djokovic. Up against Daniil Medvedev in his next group tie, he needed a win to keep his semifinal hopes afloat. The Greek started well as he jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. He didn't allow his opponent to catch up to him and managed to clinch the opener.

With the duo being rock solid on serve in the second set, a tie-break was inevitable. Medvedev took an early lead to go 4-1 up, but Tsitsipas fought back to put himself on the cusp of victory. However, the 24-year-old wasted the three match points he had as his opponent snatched the set from him to take the match to a decider.

Tsitsipas found himself on the backfoot in the third set as he trailed by a break. With Medvedev serving for the match at 5-4, the Greek broke his serve to level the score, with the contest heading to yet another tie-break soon after that.

He proved to be too good for Medvedev in the tie-break, dominating him completely to win the match 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1).

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Rublev managed to win a close three-set encounter against Medvedev to begin his ATP Finals campaign on a winning note. He faced Novak Djokovic in his second group match. He was able to keep up with the Serb for most of the first set.

However, with the Russian staying to stay in the set at 5-4, he ended up getting broken to lose the opener. Djokovic completely outplayed Rublev in the second set. The 25-year-old managed to win just one solitary game as the Serb handed him a 6-4, 6-1 defeat.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Rublev 6-4 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Astana Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Stefanos Tsitsipas -165 +1.5 (-400) 2 sets (-185) Andrey Rublev +130 -1.5 (+260) 3 sets (+130)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas looked to be in trouble against Medvedev after failing to close out the match in the second set. However, he regrouped in the nick of time to finish the match on a strong note. The Greek struck 47 winners while committing 25 unforced errors.

Rublev was expected to put up more of a fight against Djokovic but got outplayed instead. His second serve was frequently attacked and he'll need to be more mindful of that in his next match.

The fast conditions here change the momentum in the blink of an eye. Tsitsipas will need to contend with the pace and power coming off of Rublev's shots. The Greek did manage to win quite a high number of points by coming forward to the net against Medvedev and could employ the strategy yet again.

The winner of the match will advance to the semifinals. Tsitsipas has been a tad better than Rublev in handling pressure situations and based on that, he's likely to come out on top in this encounter.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

