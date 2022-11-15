ATP Finals 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (4) Daniil Medvedev.

Date: November 16, 2022.

Tournament: ATP Finals 2022.

Round: Round robin.

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $14,750,000.

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Finals.

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas took on Novak Djokovic in his first round-robin encounter and started the match by losing serve to trail 1-0 in the opening set. He failed to make any inroads on his opponent's serve after that and went on to lose the set.

The Greek raised his level in the second set but still found it tough to wear down the Serb. With both players holding serve until the end, the set went into a tie-break. Djokovic led 5-1 in it and the Greek was unable to overcome the deficit as he lost the match 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Medvedev was up against Andrey Rublev in his first group tie. He went down an early break to trail 3-1 but managed to level the score by breaking his opponent's serve as he tried to close out the set. The former World No. 1 then saved a couple of set points for a hold of serve and force a tie-break.

While Rublev raced to a 6-2 lead in the tie-break, Medvedev hung in there as he turned things around to take the first set. The former US Open champion failed to carry the momentum into the second set as he dropped serve twice to lose it.

The duo were evenly matched in the third set as they defended their serve quite well. With the set going into the tie-break, Rublev jumped to a 6-3 lead. Medvedev fought off the first four match points but ultimately catapulted on the fifth one as he was defeated 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Medvedev leads Tsitsipas 7-3 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their last encounter at the 2022 Western & Southern Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas +190 -1.5 (+375) Over 22.5 (-125) Daniil Medvedev -250 +1.5 (-650) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

While Medvedev's fighting spirit was on full display against Rublev, he fell short in the end. His defenses were broken down by his opponent, as the former World No. 1 lost quite a few of the longer rallies which he usually wins. He was able to remain in contention until the end thanks to his consistent serve.

Tsitsipas lost his ninth match in a row against Djokovic. While the Greek's level was quite decent, he was outplayed during key moments. The match once again exposed his lack of quality return of serve and unreliable backhand.

During their previous encounter in Cincinnati, Medvedev coughed up 11 double faults as he slumped to a three-set loss. Tsitsipas played well in that encounter, despite the Russian's serving woes.

After losing their first group tie, both need a commanding victory to have a shot at making it to the semifinals. Medvedev's game at the moment has fewer holes in it than Tsitsipas', which gives him an edge to come out on top.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

