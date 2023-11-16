ATP Finals 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: November 17, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Former US Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will clash in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals on Friday.

Alcaraz's ATP Finals debut started with a three-set defeat to Alexander Zverev. His next match against Andrey Rublev was a must-win for both players to keep their hopes afloat.

Both were on even terms for most of the first set, but Alcaraz got the upper hand in the end. He nabbed the last three games of the set to clinch it. The Spaniard asserted his dominance in the second set as he broke Rublev's serve twice to win the match 7-5, 6-2.

Medvedev started his campaign here with a straight sets win over Rublev and faced Zverev in his second group tie. The former World No. 1 started the match with a break of serve, but squandered his advantage as the German eventually got back on serve.

Zverev jumped to a 4-1 lead in the ensuing tie-break and even held a couple of set points, but Medvedev turned the tables on him to claim the set. The Russian saved a break point to make it 5-4 in the second set. He then broke the German's serve in the next game to score a 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

The two have faced off four times before this, with the head-to-head being tied at 2-2. Medvedev won their most recent encounter at the 2023 US Open in four sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -160 +1.5 (-400) Over 22.5 (-120) Daniil Medvedev +125 -1.5 (+260) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Medvedev's level against Zverev was a bit lower than what he displayed against Rublev, but it was enough to get the job done. The Russian made a few untimely errors which allowed his opponent back into the first set, but upped the ante when it mattered.

The second set was much better from Medvedev, though now he'll face a different kind of test in his next match. Alcaraz, on the other hand, raised his level considerably against Rublev. He didn't face a single break point, won 94% of his first serve points, and smacked a total of 19 winners.

Medvedev ended Alcaraz's title defense at the US Open when they faced off a couple of months ago. The Spaniard's form since then has been a little bit off, but he's not one to struggle for far too long.

Medvedev has already qualified for the semifinals, while Alcaraz remains in control of his own fate. If the Spaniard wins his next match, he's through to the last four regardless of the outcome of the Zverev-Rublev match.

Medvedev's defensive skills and his serve make him a tough player to beat. Alcaraz hasn't been too offensive with his game of late, but stepped up the intensity in his previous match.

The 20-year-old has the game to beat the Russian, but given the latter's experience here, he'll have a slight edge in this contest.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.