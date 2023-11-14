ATP Finals 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (7) Alexander Zverev

Date: November 15, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will play against Alexander Zverev in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Medvedev was up against compatriot Andrey Rublev in his first group tie. The former had multiple break points early on in the opening set, but lost all of them. The former World No. 1 finally secured a break of serve in the seventh game to go 4-3 up.

Medvedev then saved three break points in the following game to lead 5-3. He wrapped up the set soon after that to take a one-set lead. The second set was a bit one-sided as the 2021 US Open champion broke Rublev's serve twice to score a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Zverev, meanwhile, faced Carlos Alcaraz in his first match of the group stage. The German gave up a 3-1 lead in the first set. Later, he saved three set points at 6-5, but got outplayed in the tie-break to lose the set.

Zverev raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and didn't let go of his headstart this time to win the set. He then nabbed the decisive break in the fifth game of the third set to go 3-2 up.

The German remained in front until the end, but faced a break point when serving for the match at 5-4. Zverev fended it off with ease and wrapped up a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Medvedev leads Zverev 10-7 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their most recent encounter at the 2023 China Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 22.5 (-125) Alexander Zverev +170 -1.5 (+340) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Medvedev's win over Rublev to begin this year's ATP Finals has already made it a successful outing for him as he lost all three of his group ties in 2022. A strong serving performance, with 10 aces and 83% of first serve points won, helped the Russian brush aside his compatriot with ease.

Zverev's comeback win over Alcaraz marked a triumphant return for him at the tournament. He won the ATP Finals in 2021, but was unable to defend his title last year due to an injury. Back then he also defeated Medvedev in the final to lay his hands on the winner's trophy.

The two are quite familiar with each other's games by now as this will be their 18th meeting on the tour, as well as their sixth duel this year. Medvedev has bested Zverev four times this season, with the latter walking away as the victor just once.

The German had the upper hand in this rivalry early on as he won their first four encounters, but has struggled since then. Medvedev has been pretty amazing on hardcourts this season, second only to Novak Djokovic. As such, the Russian will be favored to come out on top in this encounter.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.