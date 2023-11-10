ATP Finals 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Date: Monday, November 13

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round Robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin

Category: ATP Finals

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €15,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime | India - Sony/MSM

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview

Medvedev is seeking a second title.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev takes on World No. 5 Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian round-robin matchup in the second match of the ATP Finals Red Group.

Medvedev has had a fabulous 64-16 season, winning five titles. However, he enters this game on the back of an opening-round loss in the Paris Masters two weeks ago to eventual finalist Grigor Dimtirov.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with on hardcourt in 2023, winning titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai and Miami. He also reached the final at Indian Wells (lost to Carlos Alcaraz), US Open (lost to Novak Djokovic), Beijing and Vienna (lost both to Jannik Sinner).

The 2020 champion has a 9-7 record at the ATP Finals but has lost his last four matches. They include all three outings in deciding-set tiebreaks last year and the 2021 final, where the then defending champion was dethroned by Alexander Zverev.

Interestingly, Medvedev also lost all three matches on his debut in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rublev also had a solid season, going 56-23 and winning two titles. The 26-year-old is coming off a loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris final a week ago.

Rublev's two titles in 2023 came on clay at Monte-Carlo and Bastad. He made four finals, two of which (Dubai and Shanghai) were on hardcourt. He also reached the quarterfinals at three of the four Grand Slams, with Roland Garros being the only exception.

The Russian went 1-2 in his first two ATP Finals appearances in 2020 and 2021 before reaching the semifinals last year. He has a 4-6 record at the event.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Medvedev has won six of his eight meetings - all on hardcourt - against Rublev, including both this year, giving him a 6-2 head-to-head lead. Their last clash was in the US Open quarterfinal, which Medvedev won in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev

All odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Rublev reached the semis last year.

Both Medvedev and Rublev are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Medvedev is the better returner and also takes a slight edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt. Medvedev is 263-88 on the surface with 18 titles, while Rublev is 206-113 and has won nine titles.

Medvedev may have lost his last four ATP Finals matches but he has dominated Rublev in recent meetings and should take the win in this match.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev in three sets.