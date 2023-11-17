ATP Finals 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Jannik Sinner

Date: November 18, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will take on World No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals on Saturday.

Medvedev got the better of Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in straight sets to secure his place in the semifinals. He was up against Carlos Alcaraz in his final match of the round-robin stage.

Medvedev was the first one to conjure up break points in the first set. He had a couple of chances to secure a 3-1 lead, but Alcaraz dug deep to remain on serve. The Russian was punished for letting his younger rival off the hook as the latter went on a three-game run to go 5-3 up.

Alcaraz soon served out the set after that to put himself in the driver's seat. Medvedev played second fiddle to the Spaniard in the second set and relinquished control of the match bit by bit. The Russian then dropped the last three games of the match to suffer a 6-4, 6-4 defeat.

Meanwhile, Sinner's wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic put him in a decent spot in the Green Group. However, he still needed to win his remaining group tie against Holger Rune in order to make the last four.

Sinner raced to a 4-0 lead in the opener and didn't look back after that as he maintained the headstart to claim the set. With his back up against the wall, Rune raised his level in the closing stages of the second set to take it and level the contest.

Rune was under pressure at the onset of the third set and needed to save some break points to remain on even terms with Sinner. However, the Italian wasn't to be denied as he swept the last three games of the match to score a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Medvedev leads Sinner 6-2 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter at the 2023 Erste Bank Open in Vienna in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Medvedev was outplayed by Alcaraz despite not making too many mistakes. Sinner, meanwhile, fought past an inspired Rune to maintain a clean sheet during the group stage, the only player to do so this year.

While a cursory look at their head-to-head gives a clear edge to Medvedev, things have started to change. Sinner won their last couple of encounters as he tamed the Russian in the Beijing and Vienna finals last month. The Italian is also on a nine-match winning streak at present.

Sinner's ballstriking has never been better and he has shown great tactical acumen too. Medvedev's certainly no slouch on hardcourts, but he's likely to find it tough to overcome the young Italian, who's in the midst of a purple patch.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.