ATP Finals 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: November 12, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Group-Stage

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending Championship

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Erste Bank Open 2023 - Day 9: Final

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner and sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns in the group-stage matches of the 2023 ATP Finals on Sunday.

Sinner has shown immense potential in the last couple of years. He has had a remarkable season so far, chalking up 56 wins from 60 matches, including title-winning runs at the Montpellier Open, Canada Open, China Open and the Vienna Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Rotterdam Open and the Miami Open.

The Italian will enter the 2023 ATP Finals on the back of a third round exit at the Paris Masters. He began his campaign with a hardfought win over Mackenzie McDonald, but withdrew from his match against Alex De Minaur in the third-round. Sinner attributed his withdrawal due to health issues and hinted that the demanding scheduling in Paris prevented him from fully recovering before his match.

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six

On the contrary, Stefanos Tsitsipas will feel gutted to have not opened his account at Grand Slam tournaments this year. He has amassed 49 wins from 71 matches, including a title-winning run at the 2023 Los Cabos Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the Barcelona Open in Spain.

The 25-year-old will enter Turin on the back of a semifinal finish at the Paris Masters. He defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov en route to the last four, but couldn't get past Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian outclassed Tsitsipas in thrilling three-set contest 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3).

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head against Sinner 5-2. However, the Italian outfoxed Tsitsipas most recently at the 2023 Rotterdam Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Stefanos Tsitsipas

Odds will be updated when available .

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Jannik Sinner: Austria Tennis

Both players will be eager to begin their ATP Finals campaign on a strong note. With the top eight players in the world battling at the event, there will be no easy passes along the way.

Sinner has been one of the most consistent players this year. Apart from capturing four titles, he also reached the semifinals at Wimbeldon and fourth-round at the US Open. The Italian likes to dictate play from the baseline and is known for his effecient groundstrokes. He is one of the best timers of the tennis ball on tour and also possesses high tactical acumen to outclass his opponents.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas had had a season filled with ups and downs. He made a strong start this season, but couldn't keep up the momentum and churn significant results in his favour. The Greek player possesses a powerful serve which allows him gain the upper hand in rallies. His potent forehand and exceptional court-coverage skills make him a formidable opponent. However, Tsitsipas can lose his focus at times and also lacks the killer intinct to put away top-quality opponents.

Considering their recent form and results on the main tour, Sinner will be the slight favourite heading into this contest. The Italian No. 1 has only lost two out of his last 15 matches and will be eager to finish the year on a high.

Tsitsipas will present a tricky challenge to the local favourite and test his sharpness in this opening group stage match in Turin. However, the fourth seed should be able to outlast the Greek and begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Sinner to win in three-sets.