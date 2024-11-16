ATP Finals 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (5) Taylor Fritz

Date: November 16, 2024

Match Timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 8:30 am ET, 7 pm IST.

Tournament: ATP Finals 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-end Championships

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $15,250,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals (Image Source: Getty)

Second seed Alexander Zverev will face fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on November 16. The winner will take on either World No. 1 Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in the final.

Zverev has been in scintillating form lately, as he entered the year-end championships after winning the Paris Masters. The German started his campaign in Turin with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev and followed it up by defeating sixth seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-3.

He then faced Carlos Alcaraz in his final round-robin fixture and won a close first set 7-6(5). The German then closed out the second set to register another straight-set win and book his place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals. He also extended his winning streak to eight matches.

Taylor Fritz entered the ATP Finals after a disappointing second-round exit at the Paris Masters. The American started his tournament with a straight-set win over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, beating the Russian 6-4, 6-3.

He then faced World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a rematch of the US Open final and suffered a 4-6, 4-6 defeat. The American took on seventh seed Alex de Minaur in his final round-robin fixture and the Aussie took the lead in the match after taking the first set 7-5.

However, Fritz fought back hard and took the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to book his place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals for the second time in his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Fritz leads 6-5 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent encounter came at the Laver Cup, with the American winning 6-4, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -250 -1.5 (+100) Over 23.5 (-105) Taylor Fritz +190 +1.5 (-145) Under 23.5 (-140)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Zverev has been in terrific form lately and he will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Fritz is a pretty formidable opponent, not to forget he has won his last three matches against the German. Hence, he cannot be written off.

Zverev's first-serve numbers in Turin have been pretty good so far, as he has won 109 out of 137 points on it, accumulating 29 aces. The German has also hit 79 winners while producing a relatively lower unforced error count of 69. His aggressive play and backhand have come in very handy this week and he will look to attack from the start during the semifinal against Fritz.

The American has been pretty impressive with his first serve so far in the ATP Finals, winning 115 out of 139 points (82.7%) with 22 aces to his name. However, he has hit 83 unforced errors, which is considerably less than his winners tally. Fritz's solid forehand, serve, and on-court movement will all be needed to be at their best if he is to best Zverev. However, he has to make sure not to produce too many unforced errors.

While Fritz has produced some impressive performances, Zverev's current run of form makes it hard to rule him out and there is a good chance of him reaching his third final at the ATP Finals.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

