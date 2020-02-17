ATP Open 13, 2020: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Daniil Medvedev

The French port city of Marseille plays host to the 28th edition of the ATP Open 13, 2020 which is part of the ATP 250 Series.

Three players in the ATP Top 10 are in the field this year in a tournament which boasts of a rich pedigree with a list of past winners that includes Boris Becker, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray among others.

One of five ATP tournaments held in France, the ATP Open 13 will be played at the Palais des Sports de Marseille which can accommodate 6000 spectators.

The top stars in the fray in 2020 include defending champion, Stefanos Tsitsipas who became the youngest champion in the history of the competition at 20 last year.

The Greek, who is ranked sixth in the world, beat Mikhail Kukushkin to win the title in 2019 and will be attempting to defend his crown close on the heels of a third-round exit at the Australian Open and a Round of 16 upset at Rotterdam where he was seeded second.

World No.5 Daniil Medvedev will be looking to overcome the disappointment of a fourth-round exit at Melbourne Park this year followed by a defeat in the Round of 32 at Rotterdam.

David Goffin, who is currently ranked tenth in the world, lost a close third-round tie to Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open before making it to the semi-finals at the Sud de France Open.

The Belgian will return to France after losing to Janek Sinner in the Round of 16 at Rotterdam as will World No.16 Denis Shapovalov.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais de Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - No telecast in India.

Live streaming details for New York Open 2020

New York Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).