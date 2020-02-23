ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger Aliassime | Live Stream details

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the defending champion is into the final again

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas humbled Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the semi-final clash, 7-5, 6-3 to storm into the finals of the ATP Open 13 Provence 2020 tournament. The Greek sensation was absolutely stunning against Bublik and stayed right on track to defend his title. Seventh-seeded Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime also bravely ousted French veteran Gilles Simon to enter his second final in two weeks and will meet Tsitsipas for the title clash.

The 21-year-old Greek who won the Marseille tournament in 2019 will become the first person to defend the title since Swede Thomas Enqvist did in 1998, provided he is able to win it. Tsitsipas has been enjoying a good run of form of late and stands a chance to achieve this feat at the ATP 250 event. Against Bublik, Tsitsipas barely faced any trouble as he cruised into the finals.

On the other sid eof the court, Canadian teenager Felix Auger Aliassime is on a purple streak as well as he entered the finals of a tournament, two weeks in a row. After finishing as a finalist in Rotterdam 2020, Aliassime defeated Gilles Simon in an intense clash, to make it to the title match here. The 19-year old took down the 35-year old Simon 7-5, 7-6.

The Canadian NextGen player can boast of a 2-1 head-to-head lead over Tsitsipas, coming into the finals. However, there is no underestimating the Greek as he seems determined to defend his title at Marseille. It remains to be seen if he is able to do that or Aliassime acts spoilsport.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 2020 schedule

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: € 679,015

Advertisement

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [7] Felix Auger Aliassime on Centre Court at approx. 06:30 PM IST on February 23, 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecast on any channel in India.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.

Also see | Stefanos Tsitsipas says that he wants to be the best in the world