ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Round of 32: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner/Simone Bolelli | Live stream details

Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna

Things have been going pretty well for Rohan Bopanna and his talented Canadian partner, Denis Shapovalov as the duo created quite the stir in the Rotterdam Open 2020, finishing as semi-finalists. Onto the next tournament, the Indo-Canadian pair will begin their quest for a title at the Open 13 Provence 2020 tournament against all-Italian pair of Jannik Sinner and Simone Bolelli.

Joining forces with the young Canadian is beginning to show on the cards of experienced Indian ace, Rohan Bopanna as they have been playing some quality tennis in their last few matches. The 39-year-old from Coorg, Bopanna is hungry for a title as is the 20-year-old Canadian eager for a victory. Such emotions have collided very seamlessly and the consequences of it can be felt by their opponents on the court.

Opening their bid in the ATP 250 event, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will have to take on 18-year-old Italian talent, Jannik Sinner and his partner, Simone Bolelli, who is 34 now, has formerly partnered Fabio Fognini to victory at the 2015 Australian Open. It could get difficult for Bopanna and Shapovalov because both can be tricky opponents. It remains to be seen if the Indo-Canadian pair can find their rhythm again and begin their winning streak anew.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 2020 schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner / Simone Bolleli on Court 1 at approx. 11:40 PM IST

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.