ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Semi-final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Bublik | Live Stream details

The defending champion at the Open 13 Provence tournament, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been playing pretty well as he cruised past veteran Canadian, Vasek Pospisil in the quarter-finals, 7-5, 6-3 to enter the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event. The 21-year-old Greek sensation will now be facing Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who is into his third ATP Tour level semi-final.

The match between Tsitsipas and Pospisil was very intense, especially in the first set, with both players having to fight tooth and nail for every point. Finally, after 45 minutes, Tsitsipas served an ace to wrap up the first set. Into the second, the 21-year-old found his rhythm back and faced no such trouble overcoming Pospisil in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. The defending champion at Marseille, Tsitsipas seems determined on retaining it this time as well as he entered the semis.

On the other hand, Russian-born Bublik, who plays for Kazakhstan, ousted World No.13 Denis Shapovalov in another gripping match. It was the first career meeting between the duo and Bublik was razor-sharp against the 20-year-old Canadian. Bublik booked his place in the third ATP Tour level semi-final of his life as he defeated Shapovalov, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 after two hours and 18 minutes of battle.

Bublik will be meeting Tsitsipas for the first time in his career and it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old can pull off another upset by defeating Tsitsipas. The task seems slightly difficult given how well the Greek has been playing. If Tsitsipas finds his rhythm in the match, there will be no stopping him and he'll ensure his entry into the final.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Bublik on Centre Court at approx. 07:30 PM IST on February 22, 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.