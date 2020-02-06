ATP Open Sud de France 2020: Day 4, Schedule, Preview, Prediction and Order of Play

Tournament top seed Gael Monfils will be hoping for a deep run here

The action continues on Day 4 of the Sud de France Open 2020 at Montpellier after a few surprising results opened up the event, which is part of the ATP World Tour 250 series.

Adrian Mannarino of France defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-0, 6-7, 6-0 and will take on top seed Gael Monfils.

Former World No. 12 Feliciano Lopez of Spain got past eighth-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-1 while Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat his compatriot Simon Gilles 6-4, 6-4.

Gasquet, who returned to action after missing the Australian Open through injury, surprised spectators who expected the 33-year-old to be more circumspect in his comeback match.

He will now take on Lopez in the last-16, who delighted his fans with a win over Auckland Open champion Humbert.

David Goffin will also be in action on Day 4. Goffin had a decent stint at Melbourne, where he reached the third round before losing to Andrey Rublev in a tight four-setter. He has since moved up one place in the ATP rankings into the top ten after last week's events.

David Goffin has moved a place into the ATP's top ten rankings after the Australian Open

Goffin is seeded second at Montpellier and consequently received a bye to the second round, where he will face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The Russian-born 22-year-old fought his way past Henri Laaksonen in three sets but is expected to find it hard matching a player of Goffin's calibre.

Also, on Day 4, Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori takes on Norbert Gombos of Slovakia while Mikael Ymer of Sweden seeded 76th plays Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

Last but certainly not least, fifth-seed Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada is set to face Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the Round of 16.

Here is the ATP Open Sud de France Schedule for Day 4:

Mikael Ymer vs Filip Krajinovic - Approx 16:30 (IST)

Prediction: Mikael Ymer to win in three sets

Alexander Bublik vs David Goffin - Approx 18:30 (IST)

Prediction: David Goffin to win in two sets

Richard Gasquet vs Feliciano Lopez - Approx 19:50 (IST)

Prediction: Richard Gasquet to win in two sets

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Norbert Gombos - Approx 21:30 (IST)

Prediction: Emil Ruusuvuori to win in three sets

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert - Approx 23:30 (IST)

Prediction: Felix Auger Aliassime to win in two sets

Gael Monfils vs Adrian Mannarino - Approx 00:50 (IST) on Friday

Prediction: Gael Monfils to win in three sets