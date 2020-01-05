ATP Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2020: Preview, draw analysis and prediction

Stan Wawrinka will be the top seed in Doha

The 28th edition of the Qatar Exxonmobil Open, which is part of the ATP 250 series, will take place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha from 6 to 11 January 2020.

Despite being overshadowed by the inaugural edition of the brand-new team tournament ATP Cup, there will be no shortage of star power in Qatar's capital.

Voted as the best among the ATP 250s last year, the Qatar Open's entry list in 2020 features 28 players including three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, who will be the top seed.

Reigning champion Roberto Bautista Agut will not defend his crown as he represents Spain in Australian alongside 2014 Qatar champion Rafael Nadal. Two-time winner Novak Djokovic is also missing as he leads Team Serbia at the ATP Cup.

So who will vie for the opportunity to win the first ATP tour tournament of the year?

Top Half: Wawrinka leads the charge as top seed

The highest ranked player in the top half is also the highest ranked in the whole tournament and it is Wawrinka - the three-time Major champion. The top seed will make his sixth visit to Doha, and his best appearance at the event was finishing runner-up to Andy Murray in 2008.

Wawrinka will open against either Frenchman Jeremy Chardy (he owns a 6-0 record against him) or a qualifier in the second round, and potentially face Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals. The Swiss is likely to navigate his way to the semis where he could meet Milos Raonic - a player he enjoys a 5-3 head-to-head record against.

Milos Raonic

Projected semifinalists: Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic

Bottom Half: 2018 finalist Rublev leads a stacked section

The bottom half of the draw is anyone's game with the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Laslo Djere and Andrey Rublev all in with a reasonable chance of making the final.

Frenchman Tsonga is enjoying a renaissance at the age of 34, having won three titles in 2019 - two of which were at tour-level. He has made the quarterfinals or better in each of his previous three visits to Doha, and has compiled a 9-2 record at the tournament.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev is a former finalist, having reached the championship match in 2018 where he lost to Gael Monfils. The Russian will make his third straight appearance in Qatar and has a 5-2 record at the event.

Projected semifinalists: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Andrey Rublev.

Notable first round matches

Alexander Bublik vs Adrian Mannarino

Fernando Verdasco vs Pablo Andujar

Kyle Edmund vs Filip Krajinovic

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Malek Jaziri