ATP Rankings: Prajnesh Gunneswaran jumps 17 places, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan rises in doubles

Get to know where the top Indians are placed in this week's world rankings

Sudeshna Banerjee News 19 Jun 2018

The in-form Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s sizzling performance on his ATP World Tour main draw debut rewarded the 28-year-old Indian with a rise of 17 spots as the new ATP World Rankings got released on Monday, June 18, 2018. Gunneswaran is now placed at a career-high ranking of 152nd, strengthening his position as the India No. 3 in singles, right after Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The southpaw won two rounds in qualifying to secure a main draw berth at the Mercedes Cup, an ATP 250 grasscourt tournament held in Stuttgart, Germany last week. In his first round, he sent the World No. 23 Denis Shapovalov packing in three sets before his run was ended by Guido Pella in Round 2.

The India No. 1 Yuki Bhambri stayed put at 84th after failing to cross the first round hurdle at the Libema Open in the Netherlands. Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Challenger and that has pushed him up by 3 spots to 125th.

20-year-old Sumit Nagal has dropped 3 spots to 237th and continues to be the India No. 4 player.

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna maintains his 22nd position and is the highest ranked Indian. While he did not play last week, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja had participated at the Libema Open with their respective partners in order to build some rhythm on grass ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Sharan made it to the semi-finals -- his sixth appearance in the last-four stage at any tournament on the ATP World Tour this year. And that hauled him up by a solitary spot to 42nd.

Purav Raja suffered an early loss but he jumped a couple of spots to 75th. Leander Paes is 60th, Vishnu Vardhan is 101st and N Sriram Balaji is 107th.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan had a great outing at the Nottingham Challenger last week before falling in the final. It was the fourth time this year that the doubles ace from Chennai finished as a runner-up in any ATP Challenger tournament.

However, it still helped him to jump five spots to 102nd in the latest world rankings.

In WTA, Ankita Raina slipped to 205th while Karman Thandi rose to 261st. 19-year-old Pranjala Yadlapalli climbed 13 spots to 381st.